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Cardi B Lawsuit Over ‘Enough (Miami)’ Dismissed by Texas Judge

Cardi B has secured a legal victory after a lawsuit accusing her of using another artist’s work without permission was dismissed in Texas. The decision brings an end, at least…

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B attends Cardi B's Gala After Party with Revolve And FWRD At Silencio on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Revolve &amp; FWRD

Cardi B has secured a legal victory after a lawsuit accusing her of using another artist’s work without permission was dismissed in Texas.

The decision brings an end, at least for now, to a case that questioned the originality of one of her recent songs.

The Claims Against Her

Producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar, also known as Kemikal 956, filed the lawsuit in 2024. They alleged that elements of their 2021 track “Greasy Frybread” were used in Cardi’s single “Enough (Miami)” without authorization.

The lawsuit also named Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group.

Why the Case Was Dismissed

According to documents reviewed by Complex, the case was dismissed on Monday (March 30) primarily because the court lacked personal jurisdiction, with the judge noting that the plaintiffs had not established that the Texas court had authority to hear the matter.

The judge added that even if jurisdiction had existed, all of the producers' claims would still have failed on their merits.

Fraustro and Aguilar's state-law claims were blocked because they were preempted by the federal Copyright Act.

Per the documents, their federal copyright infringement claims were dismissed since they did not hold a registered copyright for "Greasy Frybread" at the time the alleged infringement occurred.

The court also ruled that the producers could not claim trade secret protection over the song because it had already been publicly released on the FX series Reservation Dogs and on YouTube.

The judge further denied their requests to amend the complaint, seek preliminary injunctions, and expedite discovery. It remains unclear whether the producers plan to refile in another state.

What Comes Next

Cardi included “Enough (Miami)” on the digital-exclusive “Ultimate Edition” of her Am I the Drama? album. She has also been performing the track during her Little Miss Drama Tour.

For now, the ruling clears her of the claims raised in this case, though it is still uncertain whether the producers will take further legal action elsewhere.

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Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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