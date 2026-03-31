Cardi B Lawsuit Over ‘Enough (Miami)’ Dismissed by Texas Judge
Cardi B has secured a legal victory after a lawsuit accusing her of using another artist’s work without permission was dismissed in Texas. The decision brings an end, at least…
Cardi B has secured a legal victory after a lawsuit accusing her of using another artist’s work without permission was dismissed in Texas.
The decision brings an end, at least for now, to a case that questioned the originality of one of her recent songs.
The Claims Against Her
Producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar, also known as Kemikal 956, filed the lawsuit in 2024. They alleged that elements of their 2021 track “Greasy Frybread” were used in Cardi’s single “Enough (Miami)” without authorization.
The lawsuit also named Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group.
Why the Case Was Dismissed
According to documents reviewed by Complex, the case was dismissed on Monday (March 30) primarily because the court lacked personal jurisdiction, with the judge noting that the plaintiffs had not established that the Texas court had authority to hear the matter.
The judge added that even if jurisdiction had existed, all of the producers' claims would still have failed on their merits.
Fraustro and Aguilar's state-law claims were blocked because they were preempted by the federal Copyright Act.
Per the documents, their federal copyright infringement claims were dismissed since they did not hold a registered copyright for "Greasy Frybread" at the time the alleged infringement occurred.
The court also ruled that the producers could not claim trade secret protection over the song because it had already been publicly released on the FX series Reservation Dogs and on YouTube.
The judge further denied their requests to amend the complaint, seek preliminary injunctions, and expedite discovery. It remains unclear whether the producers plan to refile in another state.
What Comes Next
Cardi included “Enough (Miami)” on the digital-exclusive “Ultimate Edition” of her Am I the Drama? album. She has also been performing the track during her Little Miss Drama Tour.
For now, the ruling clears her of the claims raised in this case, though it is still uncertain whether the producers will take further legal action elsewhere.