Diet Coke Just Dropped a “Devilish” New Flavor Inspired by The Devil Wears Prada 2

Diet Coke is stepping into its Miranda Priestly era with a brand-new limited-edition flavor called Devilish Lime Cherry Chic. It’s giving bold, it’s giving flirty, it’s giving main character energy. This release is tied directly to the highly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and honestly… the branding? Chef’s kiss!

Flavor-wise, the new Devilish Lime Cherry Chic is a mix of tart lime and juicy cherry blended into classic Diet Coke. It’s basically a remix of two fan-favorite flavors (Diet Coke Lime + Diet Coke Cherry). And if Diet Coke isn’t your thing, they’ve also got Coca-Cola Lime Cherry and Coke Zero Sugar Lime Cherry available too.

Here’s the catch. The new flavor isn’t hitting your regular grocery store shelves. If you want a taste, you’re gonna have to make it a whole experience. The drink is exclusively available at Coca-Cola Freestyle machines inside AMC theaters starting March 27 and running through May 6.

Now let’s talk about the movie. The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters May 1, 2026, nearly 20 years after the original. The sequel brings back the icons: Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. But they didn’t come alone. New faces like Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and Simone Ashley are stepping into the fashion chaos too. As for the storyline? Andy is now a full-on features editor who finds herself pulled back into the high-stakes world of Runway magazine, while Miranda is navigating the decline of print media and fighting to stay on top. The trailers have already been breaking records, and the fashion world is fully tapped in.