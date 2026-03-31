ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Diet Coke Just Dropped a “Devilish” New Flavor Inspired by The Devil Wears Prada 2

Diet Coke is stepping into its Miranda Priestly era with a brand-new limited-edition flavor called Devilish Lime Cherry Chic.  It’s giving bold, it’s giving flirty, it’s giving main character energy….

Ms. Jessica
Anne Hathaway (R) and Meryl Streep attend the red carpet for the movie 'The Devil Wears Prada 2

(Photo by Angel Delgado/Getty Images)

Diet Coke is stepping into its Miranda Priestly era with a brand-new limited-edition flavor called Devilish Lime Cherry Chic.  It’s giving bold, it’s giving flirty, it’s giving main character energy. This release is tied directly to the highly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and honestly… the branding? Chef’s kiss!

Flavor-wise, the new Devilish Lime Cherry Chic is a mix of tart lime and juicy cherry blended into classic Diet Coke.  It’s basically a remix of two fan-favorite flavors (Diet Coke Lime + Diet Coke Cherry).   And if Diet Coke isn’t your thing, they’ve also got Coca-Cola Lime Cherry and Coke Zero Sugar Lime Cherry available too.  

Here’s the catch.  The new flavor isn’t hitting your regular grocery store shelves. If you want a taste, you’re gonna have to make it a whole experience. The drink is exclusively available at Coca-Cola Freestyle machines inside AMC theaters starting March 27 and running through May 6.   

Now let’s talk about the movie.  The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters May 1, 2026, nearly 20 years after the original.   The sequel brings back the icons: Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.  But they didn’t come alone. New faces like Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and Simone Ashley are stepping into the fashion chaos too.  As for the storyline? Andy is now a full-on features editor who finds herself pulled back into the high-stakes world of Runway magazine, while Miranda is navigating the decline of print media and fighting to stay on top.  The trailers have already been breaking records, and the fashion world is fully tapped in.  

So whether you’re going for the nostalgia or the fashion, Diet Coke is giving you something special while you watch the drama unfold.  

Devil Wears Prada 2diet cokeMovies
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Ryan Gosling attends the "Project Hail Mary" New York Premiere
EntertainmentMs. Jessica’s Box Office Breakdown: Top 5 Movies This Weekend (March 27-29)Ms. Jessica
Tom Hanks attends Focus Features' "The Phoenician Scheme" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 28, 2025 in New York City.//Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentTom Hanks and Bad Bunny Reportedly Pairing Up for Baseball FilmKayla Morgan
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Snoop Dogg attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City.
EntertainmentSnoop Dogg to Star in ‘God of the Rodeo’ Ridley Scott ThrillerKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect