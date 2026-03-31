ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Dr Pepper Drops New Sweet Treat with Jack in the Box

Dr Pepper is stepping outside the soda aisle with a brand-new collab with Jack in the Box.  The all new Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Shake isn’t just a flavored…

Ms. Jessica
Dr Pepper bottles

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Dr Pepper is stepping outside the soda aisle with a brand-new collab with Jack in the Box.  The all new Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Shake isn’t just a flavored soda.  It is a full-on dessert experience.

Starting April 2, 2026, customers can pull up to Jack in the Box and grab this limited-time shake that blends the signature Dr Pepper taste with sweet strawberry and creamy vanilla notes. Think of it like a strawberry cream soda leveled ALL the way up, smooth, rich, and topped with whipped cream for that extra “treat yourself” energy.  If you’ve had the Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream soda before, you already know the vibe.  Some fans say it tastes like those old-school strawberry crème saver candies, while others wish it had more of that classic Dr Pepper punch. 

Let’s be real, part of Dr Pepper’s magic is those mysterious 23 flavors that nobody can quite put their finger on.   But over the years, they’ve been outside experimenting giving fans new treats.  Here’s how some of their biggest flavor drops have landed:

  • Dr Pepper & Cream Soda (2020) – A HIT. Smooth, nostalgic, and still a fan favorite.
  • Strawberries & Cream (2023) – Mixed reviews. Sweet lovers rock with it, purists… not so much.
  • Blackberry (2025) – A newer addition with a fruity twist that many fans say feels “refreshing but still Dr Pepper.” 
  • Creamy Coconut (2024, returning 2026) – A cult favorite. Tropical, creamy, and people have been begging for it to come back every summer. 
  • Dark Berry (2019, 2022) – Limited-edition movie tie-in that fans STILL talk about.
  • Red Fusion (2002) – Whew… flop. Gone and not missed. 

Fan favorites like Creamy Coconut and Dark Berry tend to pop back up when demand is loud enough (and social media starts acting up). Others? They disappear quietly like a bad situationship.

Dr Pepper is out here proving they’re not just a soda. Between the nostalgic flavors, the creative collabs, and now turning drinks into desserts… they’re keeping things fresh without losing what makes them iconic.

Dr PepperJack in the Box
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Chocolate Easter bunnies and other animals lie on a table
LocalThe 10-Pound Chocolate Bunny That’s Breaking the InternetMs. Jessica
AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 30: The exterior of a Dollar General convenience store on August 30, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Dollar General stock fell 32% after cutting its full-year outlook. The drop is the company's largest on record. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Local NewsNorth Carolina Now Has 1,150 Dollar General Stores, Second Most in NationKelly Shearing
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline at twilight.
Local NewsMecklenburg Leads Population Growth in North Carolina
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect