Dr Pepper Drops New Sweet Treat with Jack in the Box

Dr Pepper is stepping outside the soda aisle with a brand-new collab with Jack in the Box. The all new Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Shake isn’t just a flavored soda. It is a full-on dessert experience.

Starting April 2, 2026, customers can pull up to Jack in the Box and grab this limited-time shake that blends the signature Dr Pepper taste with sweet strawberry and creamy vanilla notes. Think of it like a strawberry cream soda leveled ALL the way up, smooth, rich, and topped with whipped cream for that extra “treat yourself” energy. If you’ve had the Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream soda before, you already know the vibe. Some fans say it tastes like those old-school strawberry crème saver candies, while others wish it had more of that classic Dr Pepper punch.

Let’s be real, part of Dr Pepper’s magic is those mysterious 23 flavors that nobody can quite put their finger on. But over the years, they’ve been outside experimenting giving fans new treats. Here’s how some of their biggest flavor drops have landed:

Dr Pepper & Cream Soda (2020) – A HIT. Smooth, nostalgic, and still a fan favorite.

Strawberries & Cream (2023) – Mixed reviews. Sweet lovers rock with it, purists… not so much.

Blackberry (2025) – A newer addition with a fruity twist that many fans say feels “refreshing but still Dr Pepper.”

Creamy Coconut (2024, returning 2026) – A cult favorite. Tropical, creamy, and people have been begging for it to come back every summer.

Dark Berry (2019, 2022) – Limited-edition movie tie-in that fans STILL talk about.

Red Fusion (2002) – Whew… flop. Gone and not missed.

Fan favorites like Creamy Coconut and Dark Berry tend to pop back up when demand is loud enough (and social media starts acting up). Others? They disappear quietly like a bad situationship.