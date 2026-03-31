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The 10-Pound Chocolate Bunny That’s Breaking the Internet

Costco is selling a massive 10-pound chocolate bunny that’s got everybody talking.  “Pete the Bunny” stands roughly 2 feet tall and is made from solid premium milk chocolate, not that…

Ms. Jessica
Chocolate Easter bunnies and other animals lie on a table

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Costco is selling a massive 10-pound chocolate bunny that’s got everybody talking.  "Pete the Bunny" stands roughly 2 feet tall and is made from solid premium milk chocolate, not that thin, hollow stuff we used to crack open as kids.  It’s crafted in a traditional mold, giving it that classic Easter bunny shape but supersized.

Let’s talk numbers (because this bunny is doing BIG math):

  • Weight: 10 pounds of chocolate
  • Calories: Estimated around 24,000–26,000 calories total
  • Servings: You could realistically break this into 40–50 servings depending on how generous you’re feeling
  • Price: Typically around $80, but I have seen it being sold for as much as $140.

Whether you’re using it as a centerpiece, a party showstopper, or just trying to win “Best Easter Auntie” this year… this is THAT item.

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Easter Sunday falls on April 5, 2026.  That means you’ve got about 5 days to get your baskets together and have everything ready to go. (And if you’re last-minute like half of us, consider this your friendly nudge.)

The Top 5 MUST-HAVES for an Easter Basket. 

  • Chocolate eggs & candy (you gotta have it)
  • A plush bunny or stuffed animal
  • Jelly beans or seasonal sweets
  • Small toys or games (think mini puzzles or cards)
  • A cute book or journal

5 Creative (Non-Traditional) Easter Basket Ideas

  • Self-care goodies (face masks, candles, lip gloss 💅🏽)
  • Gift cards (because everybody loves options)
  • Sneakers or slides (yes… in the basket!)
  • Tech accessories (AirPods case, chargers, ring light)
  • A “vibe kit” – think wine, snacks, and a playlist QR code

If you’re already in Costco grabbing Big Bunny… go ahead and load up on:

  • Bulk chocolate assortments (perfect for stuffing multiple baskets)
  • Oversized plush animals
  • Snack variety packs (chips, cookies, trail mix)
  • Beauty bundles and skincare sets
  • Fun seasonal treats you won’t find anywhere else

Whether you go big with the bunny or keep it cute with curated baskets… just make sure your basket is full of personality and love.  And tag me in your pictures @heymsjessica.  I want to see those Easter outfits and baskets!

CostcoEastereaster bunny
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
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