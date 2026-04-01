Megan Thee Stallion Shares Health Update After Broadway Scare
Megan Thee Stallion was performing in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Tuesday night in New York City when she became ill during the opening moments of the show. The Broadway…
Megan Thee Stallion was performing in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Tuesday night in New York City when she became ill during the opening moments of the show. The Broadway performance was briefly halted after she nearly fainted on stage. She was later taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. An alternate performer stepped in to finish the production while she received care.
The incident came just days after she made history as the first woman to portray Harold Zidler.
Update From Megan
On Instagram, Megan reassured fans that she is recovering and explained what led up to the moment.
“Last night was a real wake-up call for me,” she wrote. “I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough.”
She also spoke directly about what happened during the performance and how she is feeling now.
“I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down,” she shared before letting folks know she’ll be back soon. “I’m taking today to rest, reset, and take care of myself.”
Megan added that she expects to return to the Broadway production Thursday, promising fans she’ll be back “stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100%.”
After the news spread, fans and fellow celebrities shared messages of support online. Many said her honesty was a reminder that even the busiest performers need time to rest and recover.