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Megan Thee Stallion Shares Health Update After Broadway Scare

Megan Thee Stallion was performing in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Tuesday night in New York City when she became ill during the opening moments of the show. The Broadway…

Kayla Morgan
Megan Thee Stallion performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion was performing in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Tuesday night in New York City when she became ill during the opening moments of the show. The Broadway performance was briefly halted after she nearly fainted on stage. She was later taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. An alternate performer stepped in to finish the production while she received care.

The incident came just days after she made history as the first woman to portray Harold Zidler.

Update From Megan

On Instagram, Megan reassured fans that she is recovering and explained what led up to the moment.

“Last night was a real wake-up call for me,” she wrote. “I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough.”

She also spoke directly about what happened during the performance and how she is feeling now.

“I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down,” she shared before letting folks know she’ll be back soon. “I’m taking today to rest, reset, and take care of myself.”

Megan added that she expects to return to the Broadway production Thursday, promising fans she’ll be back “stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100%.”

After the news spread, fans and fellow celebrities shared messages of support online. Many said her honesty was a reminder that even the busiest performers need time to rest and recover.

BroadwayMegan Thee Stallionmoulin rouge
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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