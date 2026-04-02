This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 2

April 2 is likely to trigger a sense of nostalgia with Hip-Hop and R&B fans. This day has heralded significant developments in these genres, many of which have left a lasting impact. It marks the birthday of influential rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Quavo, born in 1991. Although best known for being the frontman of the Atlanta hip-hop group the Migos, he has also released two albums as a solo artist. His debut offering, Quavo Huncho, released in 2018, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.