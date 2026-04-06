DaBaby Explains Why Fan Art of His Kids Crossed the Line

When a fan approached DaBaby outside a nightclub with a painting, it might have seemed like a kind gesture. But for the rapper, it quickly turned into something more serious. The artwork showed two of his daughters, and instead of accepting it, DaBaby chose to walk past without engaging.

Later, the image spread across social media, and people started asking questions. Why did he ignore the fan? Was he being rude? DaBaby decided to clear things up himself during a livestream.

Drawing a Line as a Father

In his response, DaBaby made it clear that his reaction had nothing to do with disrespecting the artist. For him, it was about protecting his kids and setting boundaries.

“Y’all getting on my motherf------ nerves, talking about buddy with this painting of my two daughters,” he said. “First and foremost, I’m not the type of father that… I’m not into grown men discussing my daughters, painting pictures of my daughters, taking pictures of my kids. I don’t play like that.”

He explained that every parent has their own rules, but this is one he takes seriously.

“If you play like that, to each his own… but I don’t move like that,” he added. “I’m not accepting no painting of my daughters outside of a nightclub.”

Standing Firm Despite Opinions

Even as the situation gained attention online, DaBaby stayed firm in his stance. He made it clear that public reactions would not change how he protects his children.

“If you feel a way about how far I go to protect them, that ain’t none of my concern,” he said.

Social Media Back-and-Forth

The story didn’t end there. A screenshot of the interaction spread online, showing DaBaby responding directly to the artist on Instagram. He asked for the images of his children to be taken down and warned against using them to gain attention or “go viral.”

The artist, known as @bwhitecreations, later posted a message on Easter, and DaBaby replied in the comments. His response showed a calmer tone while still standing by his original point:

“I see the picture finally down that’s all I wanted my boy, it’s all good. I know first hand how judgement can get clouded when that attention come pouring in, so I appreciate you for straightening that s--- out. I just wanted my babies off the page & detached from anything negative," the artist wrote.

"Everything else n----s talking bout for the birds! I ain’t think you meant no harm in painting the picture, I just ain’t like how the viral moment led you to believe it was cool to double back and post them on your page feeding into the situation after I reached out privately to the n---- that walked you over to me and I commented and told you how I felt & asked you to take it down & you didn’t," he continued.

"I ain’t got no ill will for ya bruh I’m just serious bout my lil girls and I’d give you & any other parent the same respect with no hesitation. Ion like a lot of lil s--- you said in this video but I understand you defending your character as you should, cause as you can see this internet don’t got no picks and chooses. So I’m responding with grace and understanding my n----. Keep doing what you doing! Happy Easter, don’t let this s--- get the best of ya.”

The Bigger Message