ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win $1,000 with Power 98 Cash Come Up!

Power 98 is giving you the chance to level up your money with the Cash Come Up Contest! 🤑 Win $1,000 in cash five times every weekday just for listening!…

Leslie Baylor
cash come up

Power 98 is giving you the chance to level up your money with the Cash Come Up Contest! 🤑 Win $1,000 in cash five times every weekday just for listening!

📅 When: Monday, April 6, 2026 – Friday, May 8, 2026

Listen weekdays at:

  • 8 AM
  • 10 AM
  • 12 PM
  • 3 PM
  • 5 PM

When you hear the keyword, you’ll have 25 minutes to enter for your shot at $1,000! 💵

📲 Enter by:

  • Texting the keyword to 45911
  • Entering it on the Power 98 mobile app
  • Or entering it on our website below

Don’t miss your chance to secure the bag with Power 98! 💸This is a multi-city contest.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method. 

WPEG NATIONAL CASH CONTEST RULES

Cash ContestContests
Leslie BaylorWriter
Related Stories
Charlotte Knights
All ContestsRegister To Win: HBCU & Negro League Tribute Night – Charlotte Knightsabittle
You Could Win A Walt Disney World Dream Vacation From Power 98!
All ContestsYou Could Win A Walt Disney World Dream Vacation From Power 98!abittle
KW
ContestsRegister To Win: Katt Williams – The Golden Age Tourabittle
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect