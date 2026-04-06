Win $1,000 with Power 98 Cash Come Up!
Power 98 is giving you the chance to level up your money with the Cash Come Up Contest! 🤑 Win $1,000 in cash five times every weekday just for listening!…
Power 98 is giving you the chance to level up your money with the Cash Come Up Contest! 🤑 Win $1,000 in cash five times every weekday just for listening!
📅 When: Monday, April 6, 2026 – Friday, May 8, 2026
⏰ Listen weekdays at:
- 8 AM
- 10 AM
- 12 PM
- 3 PM
- 5 PM
When you hear the keyword, you’ll have 25 minutes to enter for your shot at $1,000! 💵
📲 Enter by:
- Texting the keyword to 45911
- Entering it on the Power 98 mobile app
- Or entering it on our website below
Don’t miss your chance to secure the bag with Power 98! 💸This is a multi-city contest.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.