Win $1,000 with Power 98 Cash Come Up!

Power 98 is giving you the chance to level up your money with the Cash Come Up Contest! 🤑 Win $1,000 in cash five times every weekday just for listening!

📅 When: Monday, April 6, 2026 – Friday, May 8, 2026

⏰ Listen weekdays at:

8 AM

10 AM

12 PM

3 PM

5 PM

When you hear the keyword, you’ll have 25 minutes to enter for your shot at $1,000! 💵

📲 Enter by:

Texting the keyword to 45911

the keyword to Entering it on the Power 98 mobile app

Or entering it on our website below

Don’t miss your chance to secure the bag with Power 98! 💸This is a multi-city contest.