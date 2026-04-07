Wireless Festival Canceled After Kanye West Blocked from U.K. Entry

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 07: In this photo illustration, a smartphone which shows the Wireless festival website announcing the cancellation of Wireless Festival on April 07, 2026 in London, England. The Wireless Festival has been cancelled after the UK Home Office confirmed that headline act Kanye West, also known as Ye, would be denied entry to the United Kingdom. The decision to book Ye as the headline act has been heavily criticised, due to the the rapper’s antisemitic, racist and pro-Nazi comments. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Looks like Wireless Festival will not take place this year after all. The controversy that was surrounding Ye, formerly Kanye West, as the headliner has led to a big cancellation. The festival announced on Tuesday that they would be cancelling the 2026 festival after West had been denied entry into the United Kingdom.

The rapper has been denied entry into the country due to his past antisemitic hate speech. When the announcement of his performance was made, many sponsors began pulling their money from the festival. This also led to the Prime Minister speaking out, causing a lot of controversy.

Wireless Festival Canceled Due to Kanye West Controversy

"As a result of the Home Office denying YE entry into the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival is cancelled. All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund," said the festival in a statement on social media.

At the time of the announcement, the festival did make it clear that conversations had been had prior to West being named headliner. “As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE, and no concerns were highlighted at the time," said the festival.

Due to the uproar of the community and social media, the festival decided to cancel its 2026 event. Although West saw sold-out numbers at his recent shows in Ingelwood, many refused to support his attendance at the Wireless Festival.

The Wireless Festival is an annual music festival in London, England. The festival debuted in 2005 and has since received hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. The festival would have marked West's first performance in the U.K. since 2015.