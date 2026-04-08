Cardi B Confronts Credit Card Thieves After $60,000 Shopping Spree at Saks and Apple

Cardi B discovered her American Express card had vanished two to three weeks ago. Four men then swiped it for $60,000 worth of goods at Saks Fifth Avenue and Apple, she claims. The rapper revealed on an Instagram Live on Monday that she has surveillance images of the suspects. She's pressing charges.

The first charge? A $40,000 purchase from Saks. Then came another $20,000 transaction from Apple just 35 minutes later.

Her AmEx links to her phone. Every transaction triggers an alert. Her accountant also received purchase notifications and contacted her about the unusual activity.

"As soon as we saw that it was a funny activity going on, we completely cut off the credit card," Cardi B said, according to The Jasmine Brand.

The Bronx native obtained surveillance photos from several locations. Images show the suspects at Chase Bank attempting to withdraw cash — something her card blocks at ATMs. More footage caught them at both retail stores where they made the purchases.

"Let me tell y'all, y'all going to jail by the end of the week," she said, per BBC.