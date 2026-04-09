K. Michelle Speaks Out on R. Kelly Relationship

For years, K. Michelle has hinted at her complicated history with R. Kelly. Now, she is speaking more openly than ever and not holding much back.

During a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, K. Michelle revealed that their relationship went beyond music. What started as professional guidance eventually became something more personal.

From Mentorship to Romance

K. Michelle explained how much R. Kelly influenced her early career and creative growth.

“If it wasn’t for Robert Kelly, I would not know the business,” she said. "I would not understand the skills of songwriting."

Then she made her most direct statement yet: “I was in love with him."

She has spoken about his impact before, especially on her songwriting, but had never clearly defined the relationship until now. At the same time, she has also criticized the serious allegations against him and the people she believes helped protect him.

Who Is Responsible?

During the interview, K. Michelle shifted focus to a bigger issue. She argued that responsibility should not fall on just one person.

“I think mothers and people should be held accountable,” she said. “Should Sparkle go to prison? Absolutely."

Sparkle, who was once closely connected to R. Kelly, has denied claims made by her niece, Reshona Landfair.

In her memoir, Who’s Watching Shorty?, Landfair says adults around her failed to protect her and, in some cases, gave Kelly access to her.

Sparkle pushed back in a social media statement. She said any suggestion that she “groomed, facilitated, or enabled harm” to her niece is “untrue and deeply painful.” She also said she contacted child welfare authorities when she learned Landfair was spending time alone with Kelly and later testified against him in court.

“I’ve Never Lied”

K. Michelle stood firm in her belief that others knew more than they admitted.

"What about all the mothers that was in the kitchen cooking?" she said, recalling comments she made years before Surviving R. Kelly aired. "There were mothers in the kitchen cooking. I’ve never lied."

She also hinted that there is more she could reveal. “If I talk, everybody is going to jail,” K. Michelle said.

Where Things Stand Now

R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.