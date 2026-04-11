This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 11

April 11 is a memorable day in Hip-Hop and R&B history, with many definitive moments. One influential artist celebrating a birthday is American R&B sensation Summer Walker, born in 1996. Her second studio album, Still Over It, released in November 2021, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. American rapper and producer David Banner was born on this day in 1974. Besides releasing five solo albums, he has produced music for T.I., Lil Wayne, Lil Boosie, and others.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has seen the release of several top-selling hip-hop and R&B. singles and albums:

1995: Friday, the original motion picture soundtrack to the stoner comedy film of the same name starring West Coast and gangsta rap legend Ice Cube was released. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for two weeks.

Friday, the original motion picture soundtrack to the stoner comedy film of the same name starring West Coast and gangsta rap legend Ice Cube was released. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for two weeks. 2000: American female rap icon Da Brat dropped her third album, Unrestricted, through So So Def and Columbia Records. It was well received, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American female rap icon Da Brat dropped her third album, Unrestricted, through So So Def and Columbia Records. It was well received, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2000: American rapper Del the Funky Homosapien released his fourth solo album, Both Sides of the Brain. It reached No. 118 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 5 on the Independent Albums chart.

American rapper Del the Funky Homosapien released his fourth solo album, Both Sides of the Brain. It reached No. 118 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 5 on the Independent Albums chart. 2006: American rapper LL Cool J released his 11th album, Todd Smith, through Def Jam. The pop-rap album reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper LL Cool J released his 11th album, Todd Smith, through Def Jam. The pop-rap album reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2013: Cassie dropped her debut mixtape, RockaByeBaby, which featured collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Fabolous, Meek Mill, Too $hort, and French Montana. The project was ranked No. 56 on eMusic's “100 Best Albums of 2013” list.

Cassie dropped her debut mixtape, RockaByeBaby, which featured collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Fabolous, Meek Mill, Too $hort, and French Montana. The project was ranked No. 56 on eMusic's “100 Best Albums of 2013” list. 2024: Chris Brown released the deluxe edition of his eleventh album, 11:11, through RCA Records and CBE. This version of the album won Best R&B Album at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, while the tracks “Residuals” and “Summer Too Hot” received nominations for Best R&B Performance.

Cultural Milestones

April 11 is associated with the birthdays of several R&B icons.

1966: English R&B and blue-eyed soul singer Lisa Stansfield was born in Manchester. She had her major career breakthrough in 1989, with her debut solo album, Affection, which reached No. 2 on the UK Albums chart and No. 9 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned the international hit, “All Around the World,” which topped the UK Singles chart and was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

English R&B and blue-eyed soul singer Lisa Stansfield was born in Manchester. She had her major career breakthrough in 1989, with her debut solo album, Affection, which reached No. 2 on the UK Albums chart and No. 9 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned the international hit, “All Around the World,” which topped the UK Singles chart and was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. 1970: Delroy Pearson was born in Islington, London, England. He came to prominence as part of the R&B/pop group Five Star, known for hits like “Can't Wait Another Minute,” “System Addict,” “Find the Time,” and “Stay Out of My Life.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also been marred by controversial events involving some of hip-hop and R&B's biggest stars:

2006: American rapper Eminem's D12 bandmate Proof was shot and killed at a Detroit nightclub. Eminem eulogized his close friend with the unreleased song "Difficult," which leaked to the public in 2010, and "You're Never Over" from his seventh studio album Recovery.

American rapper Eminem's D12 bandmate Proof was shot and killed at a Detroit nightclub. Eminem eulogized his close friend with the unreleased song "Difficult," which leaked to the public in 2010, and "You're Never Over" from his seventh studio album Recovery. 2006: American singer June Pointer, the youngest member of the R&B/soul vocal group the Pointer Sisters, died aged 52. The group scored several hits in the 70s and 80s with popular songs such as "He's So Shy," "Slow Hand," and "I'm So Excited."

American singer June Pointer, the youngest member of the R&B/soul vocal group the Pointer Sisters, died aged 52. The group scored several hits in the 70s and 80s with popular songs such as "He's So Shy," "Slow Hand," and "I'm So Excited." 2019: Slain American rapper Nipsey Hussle's funeral ended in more tragedy as one mourner was killed and three others injured in a drive-by shooting. The ceremony drew some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Stevie Wonder, Pusha-T, Meek Mill, 2Chains, and Big Sean.