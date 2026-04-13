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Register To Win: Carowinds – Viva La Fiesta!

Sponsored By: Cedar Fair Carowinds Spring has sprung at Carowinds, and the fun gets even bigger with Viva La Fiesta, happening April 17th through May 17th! Enjoy vibrant cultural flavors,…

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Register To Win: Carowinds &#8211; Viva La Fiesta!

Sponsored By: Cedar Fair Carowinds

Spring has sprung at Carowinds, and the fun gets even bigger with Viva La Fiesta, happening April 17th through May 17th!

Enjoy vibrant cultural flavors, live Fiesta bands, street performers, and family-friendly activities around the park! + All your favorite rides, including Snoopy’s Racing Railway.

And we’re sending you there!

Enter below for your chance to win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to Carowinds and experience one of the biggest spring celebrations of the season.

It’s color, music, food, thrills, and family fun all in one place but only for a limited time.

Plan your visit now at Carowinds.com.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “Carowinds Viva La Fiesta” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on April 13, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on April 17, 2026 by visiting the contest page on Power98fm.com, Country1037fm.com, or K1047.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around April 20, 2026, and upon verification, will receive a Family 4-Pack of tickets to Carowinds, valued at approximately $100. Prize provided courtesy of Carowinds. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of each station website.

CharlotteLocalNorth Carolina
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