Drake Signals Iceman Album With New Tease
Drake is continuing to promote a colder theme tied to his upcoming album Iceman. On Sunday, April 12, a photo shared on Instagram showed a pair of frozen courtside seats…
Drake is continuing to promote a colder theme tied to his upcoming album Iceman.
On Sunday, April 12, a photo shared on Instagram showed a pair of frozen courtside seats inside Scotiabank Arena, where the Toronto Raptors faced the Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors won the game with a final score of 136.
Fans quickly interpreted it as another reference to Iceman.
Ongoing Teases Build Anticipation
The post adds to a series of recent hints about the project. Drake has been sharing cryptic updates on social media, leading many to believe the album is nearing release after previously being expected in 2025.
Reference During Juno Awards Appearance
Drake also referenced Iceman during his appearance at the Juno Awards, where he inducted Nelly Furtado into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
“To the Junos, because you are honoring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you,” Drake said in a video message while inducting Nelly Furtado into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. “Even though I know you're still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011 when you snubbed Take Care as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show. But listen, that's neither here nor there. Tonight, we'll let it go. This is about Nelly. … Enjoy your Hall of Fame status. It's long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you, dawg. Iceman coming soon.”
Release Date Still Unknown
An official release date for Iceman has not been announced. Drake last released a solo album, For All the Dogs, in 2023, and later teamed up with PARTYNEXTDOOR on a collaborative project that earned a Grammy nomination.
For now, the steady stream of hints suggests the album could arrive sometime this summer.