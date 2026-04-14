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Drake Signals Iceman Album With New Tease

Drake is continuing to promote a colder theme tied to his upcoming album Iceman. On Sunday, April 12, a photo shared on Instagram showed a pair of frozen courtside seats…

Kayla Morgan
Drake at a basketball game
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Drake is continuing to promote a colder theme tied to his upcoming album Iceman.

On Sunday, April 12, a photo shared on Instagram showed a pair of frozen courtside seats inside Scotiabank Arena, where the Toronto Raptors faced the Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors won the game with a final score of 136.

Fans quickly interpreted it as another reference to Iceman.

Ongoing Teases Build Anticipation

The post adds to a series of recent hints about the project. Drake has been sharing cryptic updates on social media, leading many to believe the album is nearing release after previously being expected in 2025.

Reference During Juno Awards Appearance

Drake also referenced Iceman during his appearance at the Juno Awards, where he inducted Nelly Furtado into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

“To the Junos, because you are honoring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you,” Drake said in a video message while inducting Nelly Furtado into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. “Even though I know you're still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011 when you snubbed Take Care as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show. But listen, that's neither here nor there. Tonight, we'll let it go. This is about Nelly. … Enjoy your Hall of Fame status. It's long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you, dawg. Iceman coming soon.”

Release Date Still Unknown

An official release date for Iceman has not been announced. Drake last released a solo album, For All the Dogs, in 2023, and later teamed up with PARTYNEXTDOOR on a collaborative project that earned a Grammy nomination.

For now, the steady stream of hints suggests the album could arrive sometime this summer.

Drake
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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