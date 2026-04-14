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Lizzo Takes Over Coachella Opening Night With Stage Appearance and Social Media Moments

Lizzo arrived at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in signature fashion, documenting her journey to Indio via a pink private jet borrowed from Paris Hilton and a…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lizzo performs with Sexyy Red at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Lizzo arrived at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in signature fashion, documenting her journey to Indio via a pink private jet borrowed from Paris Hilton and a series of Instagram posts that set the tone before she ever hit the stage.

Ahead of her appearance, Lizzo captioned a reel boarding the jet "HOECHELLA HAS BEGUN," while wearing a sheer thong and black chaps. The look of revealing leggings chaps over mesh underwear quickly became a talking point online, reinforcing her signature body-confident aesthetic.

On Friday night, April 10, Sexyy Red performed on the Sahara Stage, where Lizzo joined her to perform from Sexyy Red's 2025 mixtape My Face Hurts From Smiling. The four-time GRAMMY winner also pulled out her signature flute during the performance and twerked on a life-sized version of viral collectible toy Labubu.

The stage was transformed into "Club Sexyy" during the rapper's set, which also featured a guest appearance from Central Cee. Lizzo's surprise cameo quickly emerged as one of the festival's most-talked-about moments of the night.

Lizzo, whose last studio album was 2022's Special, has been slowly unveiling her upcoming LP, Love in Real Life, over the last year with singles "Still Bad" and the album's titular track. Her Coachella appearance continues a public arc centered on body positivity, self-promotion, and weight-loss documentation she has shared on social media for more than a year.

CoachellaLizzoParis Hilton
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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