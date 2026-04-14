Lizzo Takes Over Coachella Opening Night With Stage Appearance and Social Media Moments

Lizzo arrived at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in signature fashion, documenting her journey to Indio via a pink private jet borrowed from Paris Hilton and a series of Instagram posts that set the tone before she ever hit the stage.

Ahead of her appearance, Lizzo captioned a reel boarding the jet "HOECHELLA HAS BEGUN," while wearing a sheer thong and black chaps. The look of revealing leggings chaps over mesh underwear quickly became a talking point online, reinforcing her signature body-confident aesthetic.

On Friday night, April 10, Sexyy Red performed on the Sahara Stage, where Lizzo joined her to perform from Sexyy Red's 2025 mixtape My Face Hurts From Smiling. The four-time GRAMMY winner also pulled out her signature flute during the performance and twerked on a life-sized version of viral collectible toy Labubu.

The stage was transformed into "Club Sexyy" during the rapper's set, which also featured a guest appearance from Central Cee. Lizzo's surprise cameo quickly emerged as one of the festival's most-talked-about moments of the night.