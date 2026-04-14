Win Em’ Before You Can Buy Em’: The R&B Tour starring USHER Raymond + Chris Brown
Win Tickets to The R&B Tour starring USHER Raymond + Chris Brown You knew it was coming…now it’s official. USHER Raymond and Chris Brown are bringing The R&B Tour to…
Win Tickets to The R&B Tour starring USHER Raymond + Chris Brown
You knew it was coming…now it’s official.
USHER Raymond and Chris Brown are bringing The R&B Tour to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, July 17th, and this is your chance to get in the building before tickets even go on sale.
This isn’t just a concert...it’s a full R&B moment. Two icons, one stage, and a night packed with hits, vocals, and energy you already know is about to go crazy.
From timeless anthems to chart-dominating records, this is one of the biggest tours of the year, and you can secure your spot early.
Don’t wait until it’s sold out…
win em' before you can buy em'.
Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The R&B Tour starring USHER Raymond + Chris Brown live at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 17th.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “The R&B Tour with USHER Raymond + Chris Brown” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on April 14, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on July 15, 2026 by visiting Power98fm.com, Kiss951.com, or V1019.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around July 16, 2026, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to The R&B Tour at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 17, 2026. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $200. Prize provided courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group’s General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station websites.