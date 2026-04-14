Win Em’ Before You Can Buy Em’: The R&B Tour starring USHER Raymond + Chris Brown

Win Tickets to The R&B Tour starring USHER Raymond + Chris Brown

You knew it was coming…now it’s official.

USHER Raymond and Chris Brown are bringing The R&B Tour to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, July 17th, and this is your chance to get in the building before tickets even go on sale.

This isn’t just a concert...it’s a full R&B moment. Two icons, one stage, and a night packed with hits, vocals, and energy you already know is about to go crazy.

From timeless anthems to chart-dominating records, this is one of the biggest tours of the year, and you can secure your spot early.

Don’t wait until it’s sold out…

win em' before you can buy em'.

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The R&B Tour starring USHER Raymond + Chris Brown live at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 17th.

Limit one entry per person per day.

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