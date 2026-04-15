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Cardi B Sets Sights on Spanish Album Next

Cardi B has shared that she plans to release an album in her first language, Spanish, following her next project. Tour Stop Reveal On Sunday (April 12), during the Charlotte,…

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B attends The City of West Hollywood's Pride Parade on June 05, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Cardi B has shared that she plans to release an album in her first language, Spanish, following her next project.

Tour Stop Reveal

On Sunday (April 12), during the Charlotte, North Carolina stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour, Bardi told fans that she intends to record an all-Spanish album.

"You know I speak money in English and in Spanish, b----. After this album I'm putting out, I'm going to the Spanish market. I ain't talking no more English. Hola!" she told her audience. "It’s time to get the Spanish money, b----. They got a lot of Spanish money waiting for me down there, b----. I'm gonna go get it."

Check out the video a fan caught on video here.

Strong Fan Support

The idea has been discussed before. In 2024, she asked her followers on Instagram what they thought about her releasing a Spanish album.

According to Billboard, the poll garnered 480,000 votes, with 79 percent of her fans excited about the possibility.

"OK AFTER MY ENGLISH ALBUM," she responded.

A Personal Connection

According to a 10-year-old X post from Cardi, despite being born and raised in New York City, Spanish is her first language.

"Because English is not my first language and both my parent are immigrant &I learn how 2 speak English when I was 7," she wrote at the time.

If released, the Spanish album would reflect an important part of Cardi B’s background while expanding her reach to a broader audience.

cardi b
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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