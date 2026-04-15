Cardi B Sets Sights on Spanish Album Next
Cardi B has shared that she plans to release an album in her first language, Spanish, following her next project. Tour Stop Reveal On Sunday (April 12), during the Charlotte,…
Cardi B has shared that she plans to release an album in her first language, Spanish, following her next project.
Tour Stop Reveal
On Sunday (April 12), during the Charlotte, North Carolina stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour, Bardi told fans that she intends to record an all-Spanish album.
"You know I speak money in English and in Spanish, b----. After this album I'm putting out, I'm going to the Spanish market. I ain't talking no more English. Hola!" she told her audience. "It’s time to get the Spanish money, b----. They got a lot of Spanish money waiting for me down there, b----. I'm gonna go get it."
Check out the video a fan caught on video here.
Strong Fan Support
The idea has been discussed before. In 2024, she asked her followers on Instagram what they thought about her releasing a Spanish album.
According to Billboard, the poll garnered 480,000 votes, with 79 percent of her fans excited about the possibility.
"OK AFTER MY ENGLISH ALBUM," she responded.
A Personal Connection
According to a 10-year-old X post from Cardi, despite being born and raised in New York City, Spanish is her first language.
"Because English is not my first language and both my parent are immigrant &I learn how 2 speak English when I was 7," she wrote at the time.
If released, the Spanish album would reflect an important part of Cardi B’s background while expanding her reach to a broader audience.