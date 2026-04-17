Snoop Dogg and Lil Baby Team Up on Ice Cream Brand

When Snoop Dogg and Lil Baby work together, most people expect music. This time, they are collaborating on something different: an ice cream business.

Lil Baby Joins Dr. Bombay

Lil Baby has been named a co-founder and investor in Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. The brand was created by Snoop Dogg, with his son Cordell Broadus serving as creative director. The announcement was shared with PEOPLE.

“Bringing Lil Baby into Dr. Bombay was a very intentional move,” Broadus said in a release shared with PEOPLE. "Lil Baby has built one of the most authentic brands in music, and he understands how to connect with people at scale. This isn’t about a name — it’s about aligning with someone who sees our long-term vision and can help us build something that lasts for the next generation of ice cream lovers.”

A Different Kind of Ice Cream

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream mixes traditional frozen treats with new flavors and textures. The brand combines ice cream and sherbet to create something unique, while also including references to hip hop culture.

The release says the products focus on “texture-forward experiences,” “90s nostalgia,” and “bold, accessible flavors.”

Some of the flavors include:

Iced Out Orange Cream

Baked Blueberry Muffin

Sticky Caramel Apple

Tropical Sherbet Swizzle

First Store Opening Soon

The company will open its first store on the Venice Boardwalk in Los Angeles on April 26. It will be located next to Marathon Burger, a restaurant connected to late rapper Nipsey Hussle and created by his brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom.

The store will stay open until October 2026 and aims to bring a nostalgic and engaging experience to visitors.

Expanding Nationwide

The brand launched in 2023 at Walmart and later expanded to 7 Eleven stores. It is now available nationwide and continues to grow.

“With serious retail momentum, a growing fanbase, and an unmistakable cultural edge, Dr. Bombay is ready to take over the freezer aisle nationwide,” the release said, as reported by PEOPLE.

Snoop’s Inspiration

Snoop Dogg explained that his own experience buying ice cream led him to start the brand.

"I kept pulling up to the store and having to get two or three different brands of ice cream at a time, mixing and matching to get the flavors I wanted," he said. "Someone had to do it right and why not me? I needed a cut of the action! I'm always about my business always."

The release adds, “Dr. Bombay is a result of Snoop Dogg's innovative view on creating distinctive flavors and an experience that stays with you.”

He also shared, “plus, ice cream is more than just a snack to me. It's a way to kick back and relax."

Favorite Flavors

Snoop once released a Birthday Party flavor that included cake, sprinkles, pretzels, and chocolate frosting. Even so, he says it is hard to choose just one favorite.