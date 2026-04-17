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Snoop Dogg and Lil Baby Team Up on Ice Cream Brand

When Snoop Dogg and Lil Baby work together, most people expect music. This time, they are collaborating on something different: an ice cream business. Lil Baby Joins Dr. Bombay Lil…

Kayla Morgan
Snoop Dogg attends CinemaCon 2026 - Universal Pictures and Focus Features Invites You to a Special Presentation Featuring Footage from its Upcoming Slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.//: Lil Baby attends the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by MMonica Schipper/Getty Images

When Snoop Dogg and Lil Baby work together, most people expect music. This time, they are collaborating on something different: an ice cream business.

Lil Baby Joins Dr. Bombay

Lil Baby has been named a co-founder and investor in Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. The brand was created by Snoop Dogg, with his son Cordell Broadus serving as creative director. The announcement was shared with PEOPLE.

“Bringing Lil Baby into Dr. Bombay was a very intentional move,” Broadus said in a release shared with PEOPLE. "Lil Baby has built one of the most authentic brands in music, and he understands how to connect with people at scale. This isn’t about a name — it’s about aligning with someone who sees our long-term vision and can help us build something that lasts for the next generation of ice cream lovers.”

A Different Kind of Ice Cream

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream mixes traditional frozen treats with new flavors and textures. The brand combines ice cream and sherbet to create something unique, while also including references to hip hop culture.

The release says the products focus on “texture-forward experiences,” “90s nostalgia,” and “bold, accessible flavors.”

Some of the flavors include:

  • Iced Out Orange Cream
  • Baked Blueberry Muffin
  • Sticky Caramel Apple
  • Tropical Sherbet Swizzle

First Store Opening Soon

The company will open its first store on the Venice Boardwalk in Los Angeles on April 26. It will be located next to Marathon Burger, a restaurant connected to late rapper Nipsey Hussle and created by his brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom.

The store will stay open until October 2026 and aims to bring a nostalgic and engaging experience to visitors.

Expanding Nationwide

The brand launched in 2023 at Walmart and later expanded to 7 Eleven stores. It is now available nationwide and continues to grow.

“With serious retail momentum, a growing fanbase, and an unmistakable cultural edge, Dr. Bombay is ready to take over the freezer aisle nationwide,” the release said, as reported by PEOPLE.

Snoop’s Inspiration

Snoop Dogg explained that his own experience buying ice cream led him to start the brand.

"I kept pulling up to the store and having to get two or three different brands of ice cream at a time, mixing and matching to get the flavors I wanted," he said. "Someone had to do it right and why not me? I needed a cut of the action! I'm always about my business always."

The release adds, “Dr. Bombay is a result of Snoop Dogg's innovative view on creating distinctive flavors and an experience that stays with you.”

He also shared, “plus, ice cream is more than just a snack to me. It's a way to kick back and relax."

Favorite Flavors

Snoop once released a Birthday Party flavor that included cake, sprinkles, pretzels, and chocolate frosting. Even so, he says it is hard to choose just one favorite.

"They like my kids, you can't just pick one favorite, but Iced Out Orange Cream is definitely the one I will always eat," he shared with the outlet. "That's that vanilla ice cream mixed with orange sherbet and some swirly orange goodness.”

FoodLil BabySnoop Dogg
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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