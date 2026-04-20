Rihanna Dismisses Fourth Pregnancy Speculation With Social Media Comment

Rihanna squashed pregnancy chatter on Wednesday. She dropped a comment on Instagram that made things clear. "Is the baby in the womb with us?" the singer asked.

Content creator Krissy Clemons had posted a video. Clemons runs @EverybodyHateKrissy and shared a reel about RiRi expecting baby number four. The creator called it "wonderful" that the star would have "four kids running around" soon, even though there was no confirmation.

Her comment got 250 likes. Fans jumped in. "And the only voice that matters in this situation has spoken," one person wrote. Another added, "They won't let your womb alone bruh!"

This marks a shift. Back in January, the GRAMMY winner seemed open to more children. Love Island alum Montana Rose Brown posted about wanting another baby in 2026. She wrote, "Deciding whether to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026." Rihanna replied, asking, "Wait! So I'm not crazy then?"

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had their third child in September — daughter Rocki. They also have sons RZA, 3, and Riot Rose Mayers, 2. She revealed her last pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala in May, mirroring her baby bump appearance at the same event two years prior.

Rocky will tour this year. Fans keep waiting for R9. Anti, her last album, turned 10 in January.