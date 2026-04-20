This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 20

April 20 is a memorable date in R&B and hip-hop for a myriad reasons. Atlanta rapper Killer Mike was born on this day in 1975. He came to mainstream attention in the early 2000s after featuring on the GRAMMY-winning single “The Whole World” from Outkast's greatest-hits album, Big Boi and Dre Present... Outkast (2001). His debut album, Monster, released in 2003, charted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Join us as we run down other pivotal events that happened on this date.