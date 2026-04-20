This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 20
April 20 is a memorable date in R&B and hip-hop for a myriad reasons. Atlanta rapper Killer Mike was born on this day in 1975. He came to mainstream attention…
April 20 is a memorable date in R&B and hip-hop for a myriad reasons. Atlanta rapper Killer Mike was born on this day in 1975. He came to mainstream attention in the early 2000s after featuring on the GRAMMY-winning single “The Whole World” from Outkast's greatest-hits album, Big Boi and Dre Present... Outkast (2001). His debut album, Monster, released in 2003, charted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Join us as we run down other pivotal events that happened on this date.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Here are some noteworthy records released on April 20.
- 1993: Da Youngsta's released his second album, The Aftermath, which featured the singles “Iz U wit Me,” “Wild Child,” and “Crewz Pop.” The album went to No. 25 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 126 on the Billboard 200.
- 1999: New Orleans rapper B.G dropped Chopper City in the Ghetto, his fourth album. It spawned his biggest hit, “Bling Bling,” which peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2004: Ghostface released his fourth album, The Pretty Toney Album, which featured guest collaborations from Jadakiss, Musiq Soulchild, and Missy Elliott. It debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, selling 69,000 copies in its first week.
- 2009: Asher Roth dropped his debut album, Asleep in the Bread Aisle. The project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 3 on the Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2010: Cypress Hill released their eighth album, Rise Up. It charted at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
Several watershed cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop are associated with this date.
- 1951: Luther Vandross was born in Edison, New Jersey. The eight-time GRAMMY winner is known for hits such as “Dance with My Father,” “Here and Now,” and “The Closer I Get to You.”
- 2002: Ashanti's debut solo single “Foolish” began a ten-week stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also reached No. 1 on the UK R&B Singles chart and remains her highest-charting single as a lead artist.
Industry Changes and Challenges
April 20 has also witnessed the tragic passing of several luminaries in the hip-hop and R&B industry.
- 1969: Benny Benjamin died of a stroke at the age of 43. He was the primary drummer for the Motown Records session band, The Funk Brothers, and performed on numerous Motown hits, including “My Girl” by The Temptations, “You Can't Hurry Love” by The Supremes, and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” by Gladys Knight & the Pips.
- 2024: San Bernardino rapper Chris King, a close associate of Trippie Redd and Justin Bieber, was shot and killed in Nashville. He released several mixtapes and LPs over this decade-long career, including Welcome To Fontana, Snotty Nose Summer, and Snot The World.
April 20 remains a significant date in R&B and hip-hop, and understandably so. This day saw the release of landmark records and the untimely deaths of beloved artists.