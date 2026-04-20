Tory Lanez Files $100M Lawsuit After Prison Stabbing Left Him Seriously Injured
Rapper Tory Lanez is suing over a stabbing he says could have been prevented. The Lawsuit and What It Claims Lanez has filed a lawsuit against the California Department of…
Rapper Tory Lanez is suing over a stabbing he says could have been prevented.
The Lawsuit and What It Claims
Lanez has filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, along with the warden and 50 correctional officers at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.
According to TMZ, Lanez says in the lawsuit that he was stabbed 16 times last May and, as a result, suffered permanent facial scarring and two collapsed lungs.
He also names Santino Casio as the person who allegedly attacked him. Lanez claims the prison made a mistake by housing them together because of Casio’s “violent history.” He also says warden Danny Samuel broke rules by placing them in the same area.
Claims of Negligence
Lanez alleges that prison staff were not around when the stabbing happened. In the lawsuit, he says they showed "deliberate indifference to foreseeable violence.”
While recovering in a hospital, Lanez also claims his personal items were taken, including songbooks with unpublished lyrics and notes for his attorney. He says the lyrics have “substantial commercial value.”
The Money He’s Asking For
Lanez is seeking $100 million in damages. This includes $1 million per stab wound and $10 million for facial scarring. He is also asking for his confiscated songbooks to be returned.
The Other Side of the Story
After the incident, Casio reportedly said in a phone call that he had heard rumors Lanez wanted to harm him. He also claimed he saw Lanez with a weapon in his pocket.
Because of that, Casio allegedly attacked him, but said he was not trying to kill the rapper.
What Happened Next
After the stabbing, Lanez was moved to California Men's Colony.
The case is still unfolding, and the lawsuit will decide whether the prison is responsible for what happened.