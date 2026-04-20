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Tory Lanez Files $100M Lawsuit After Prison Stabbing Left Him Seriously Injured

Rapper Tory Lanez is suing over a stabbing he says could have been prevented. The Lawsuit and What It Claims Lanez has filed a lawsuit against the California Department of…

Kayla Morgan
Tory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Rapper Tory Lanez is suing over a stabbing he says could have been prevented.

The Lawsuit and What It Claims

Lanez has filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, along with the warden and 50 correctional officers at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

According to TMZ, Lanez says in the lawsuit that he was stabbed 16 times last May and, as a result, suffered permanent facial scarring and two collapsed lungs.

He also names Santino Casio as the person who allegedly attacked him. Lanez claims the prison made a mistake by housing them together because of Casio’s “violent history.” He also says warden Danny Samuel broke rules by placing them in the same area.

Claims of Negligence

Lanez alleges that prison staff were not around when the stabbing happened. In the lawsuit, he says they showed "deliberate indifference to foreseeable violence.”

While recovering in a hospital, Lanez also claims his personal items were taken, including songbooks with unpublished lyrics and notes for his attorney. He says the lyrics have “substantial commercial value.”

The Money He’s Asking For

Lanez is seeking $100 million in damages. This includes $1 million per stab wound and $10 million for facial scarring. He is also asking for his confiscated songbooks to be returned.

The Other Side of the Story

After the incident, Casio reportedly said in a phone call that he had heard rumors Lanez wanted to harm him. He also claimed he saw Lanez with a weapon in his pocket.

Because of that, Casio allegedly attacked him, but said he was not trying to kill the rapper.

What Happened Next

After the stabbing, Lanez was moved to California Men's Colony.

The case is still unfolding, and the lawsuit will decide whether the prison is responsible for what happened.

tory lanez
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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