ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B Brings Out T.I., Jeezy and Mariah the Scientist for Atlanta Show

Cardi B surprised fans when she invited T.I., Jeezy, and Mariah the Scientist onstage during her Little Miss Drama Tour at State Farm Arena Friday night. The GRAMMY winner delivered…

Briana Kelley
A split image of Cardi B, T.I., and Jeezy
Anna Webber/Stringer via Getty Images / Marcus Ingram/Stringer via Getty Images / Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Cardi B surprised fans when she invited T.I., Jeezy, and Mariah the Scientist onstage during her Little Miss Drama Tour at State Farm Arena Friday night. The GRAMMY winner delivered the first of two packed shows in Atlanta. Saturday marked the tour's final stop.

The Bronx rapper warned her audience, "I got a lot of celebrities here tonight, so y'all better not embarrass me," according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mariah the Scientist appeared first, singing "Burning Blue." Then Jeezy jumped in during a remix of "ErrTime."

T.I. finished the night in a silver robot costume. He blasted through his new track "Let 'Em Know" and his 2006 hit "What You Know" while sharing the stage with Cardi.

Friday's concert kicked off more than two hours behind schedule. DJ CD, Fly Guy G, Nice Ray, and KY opened.

Cardi B ran through songs from her 2018 record Invasion of Privacy, which featured "Bartier Cardi." Hits like "WAP" and "Money" followed. She also pulled tracks from her second album, Little Miss Drama, released last September.

Latto, Jermaine Dupri, Angel Reese, Da Brat, and Tyler Perry showed up. Cardi gave away $10,000 after hosting a 15-minute twerking contest when she finished "Dat Money."

"This is my home," Cardi B said at the show. "What I do here means something, so I told them to take the shot."

The Little Miss Drama Tour represents her first solo arena run since she started making music in 2016. She had her fourth baby last fall.

Doors opened at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the final show at State Farm Arena. 

cardi bJeezyT.I.
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
Pharrell Williams performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicPharrell Williams’ Life Story Arrives on Netflix in LEGO Documentary FormBriana Kelley
PinkPantheress performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California.
MusicPinkPantheress Brings Theatrical Performance to Coachella Debut on Mojave StageJennifer Eggleston
Snoop Dogg speaks onstage at the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicSnoop Dogg Announces R-Rated Biopic Set To Begin Filming This SummerJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect