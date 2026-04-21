Cardi B Brings Out T.I., Jeezy and Mariah the Scientist for Atlanta Show

Cardi B surprised fans when she invited T.I., Jeezy, and Mariah the Scientist onstage during her Little Miss Drama Tour at State Farm Arena Friday night. The GRAMMY winner delivered the first of two packed shows in Atlanta. Saturday marked the tour's final stop.

The Bronx rapper warned her audience, "I got a lot of celebrities here tonight, so y'all better not embarrass me," according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mariah the Scientist appeared first, singing "Burning Blue." Then Jeezy jumped in during a remix of "ErrTime."

T.I. finished the night in a silver robot costume. He blasted through his new track "Let 'Em Know" and his 2006 hit "What You Know" while sharing the stage with Cardi.

Friday's concert kicked off more than two hours behind schedule. DJ CD, Fly Guy G, Nice Ray, and KY opened.

Cardi B ran through songs from her 2018 record Invasion of Privacy, which featured "Bartier Cardi." Hits like "WAP" and "Money" followed. She also pulled tracks from her second album, Little Miss Drama, released last September.

Latto, Jermaine Dupri, Angel Reese, Da Brat, and Tyler Perry showed up. Cardi gave away $10,000 after hosting a 15-minute twerking contest when she finished "Dat Money."

"This is my home," Cardi B said at the show. "What I do here means something, so I told them to take the shot."

The Little Miss Drama Tour represents her first solo arena run since she started making music in 2016. She had her fourth baby last fall.