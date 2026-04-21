Drake Hides ‘ICEMAN’ Release Date in Ice Structure in Toronto

After a lot of anticipation, Drake has fans cold for his upcoming album release. Drake has officialy began his ICEMAN rollout in a crazy, cold way. The rapper posted to social media a photo of an ice sculpture, letting fans know where to find the release date.

"Release date Inside. 81 BOND STREET DOWNTOWN TORONTO," said the rapper in an Instagram post. Fans immediately went into action after seeing the post.

"I'll get this melted in 90 mins tops," commented DJ Akademiks. "Who has a flamethrower?" commented another user.

Chaos in Toronto After Drake's ICEMAN Tease

The reveal of the Toronto ice structure led to massive crowds in Downtown Toronto. Fans gathered not only to take photos with the structure but also to attempt to melt it and get the release date details. Following the crowd, police were called for crowd control in Downtown Toronto.

Toronto City News reports that fans were climbing the 25-foot-high ice sculpture. Officials say there were people at the top and refusing to come down. Police say people were "breaking off chunks of the ice with pickaxes and hammers and throwing them." A fire was also reportedly started in an attempt to melt the structure faster. Tons of fan took to social media to show their attempts at melting the ice.

The chaos led to a dangerous situation for fans who were in the area of the large ice sculpture. Now, police remain on the site of the structure to manage the crowd.