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Questlove Surprised by Emotional Impact of ‘Michael’

When Questlove first watched Michael, he expected to focus on what the film got wrong. Instead, he found himself drawn to what it got right. In an Instagram post shared…

Kayla Morgan
Questlove speaks onstage during the "Inside AI's Future: Trust, Culture, and Agentic Commerce" panel at the HumanX Conference San Franciso 2026 at Moscone Center South on April 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Big Event Media/Getty Images for HumanX Conference

When Questlove first watched Michael, he expected to focus on what the film got wrong. Instead, he found himself drawn to what it got right.

In an Instagram post shared April 20, he said the film stands out because it shifts attention away from myth and toward the person behind it. Rather than presenting Michael Jackson as an untouchable icon, it shows him as human.

Looking Beyond the Legend

“For the first time, we aren’t looking at ‘THE KING’—we’re looking at a human being,” Questlove wrote. “It’s a side of him a lot of us seemed to forget after 1984.”

At the start, he approached the film like a dedicated fan, noticing small inaccuracies. “Wrong year,” he remembered thinking. “Song wasn’t out yet.” “He didn’t wear that jacket until…” Over time, though, those details mattered less.

“I eventually put my weapons down,” he wrote. “Because they captured the SOUL of it all & gave him back his humanity.”

A Different Approach to the Story

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael traces Jackson’s life from his early years in the Jackson 5 through the Bad era. The film arrives in theaters April 24 after delays, reshoots, and ongoing discussion about how his story should be told.

Fuqua has said he wanted to go beyond a collection of hit songs and instead show the person behind the fame. He spent more than two years working on the project and has described Jackson as an artist who reshaped music and culture.

“Michael just transcends any artist I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Fuqua said earlier this month.

The Cast Focuses on Authenticity

The cast shared that same goal. Jaafar Jackson said he aimed to capture his uncle’s “true essence” rather than simply imitate him.

Nia Long, who plays Katherine Jackson, described him as “such a real person” and said the team wanted to honor that side of him.

Why It Resonates

For Questlove, that focus on humanity is what makes the film effective.

“If this is the final word on his legacy,” he wrote, “showing his humanity was more important to me than any technical faux pas.”

He also suggested the film could have a wider impact, comparing its potential influence to what Thriller did for music in 1982.

“This film might do for the movie business what Thriller did for records,” Questlove wrote.

A Lasting Impression

By the end of his post, his reaction was clear.

“I’m going back to see it again,” Questlove wrote. “And again.”

Michael JacksonQuestlove
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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