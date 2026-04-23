Former Beyoncé Dance Captain Says Virgin Voyages Removed Her From Stage During ‘Single Ladies’ Performance

Ashley Everett got pulled off a Virgin Voyages stage while she danced to "Single Ladies." This happened on a content creator cruise. She'd been invited. The 37-year-old dancer spent two decades working as a dance captain for Beyoncé, and she shared what happened on Threads on Tuesday, April 21.

"I was kicked off the @virginvoyages club stage while dancing to the "SINGLE LADIES" song for the CONTENT CREATOR CRUISE I was INVITED ON — all because someone complained," Everett wrote. "They kicked me off. I left — immediately after they let all the complaining white folks up on that same stage."

It went down during a three-night trip from Miami to Bimini in the Bahamas aboard the Scarlet Lady. The cruise line worked with TikTok to host more than 1,000 content creators in what the company called its largest activation in history.

"Virgin Voyages wants Black creators and all their sauce — but doesn't acknowledge, highlight, or actually know them," Everett wrote in her initial post. "Virgin — do better. Know and LEARN your crowd."

Everett appeared in the "Single Ladies" music video. She worked with the R&B star on several tours. She performed alongside the artist in Houston during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans' Christmas Day game in 2024 — her most recent appearance. She has since moved into entrepreneurship and content creation.

The dancer suggested hair might have played a part in how staff approached her. "I also like to switch my hair styles, especially while traveling to tropical places — but sadly, I notice a drastic difference in how I'm treated, based on the styles I choose," she wrote, noting she wore cornrows during the trip.

A Virgin Voyages representative responded Tuesday afternoon with a statement. "During a late-night set at The Manor, a number of Sailors joined the stage, which isn't something we typically allow," the statement said. "As the group grew and moved into the DJ area, our Crew stepped in to address what had become a safety concern and asked everyone on stage to continue the celebration from the dance floor."

The company added that the decision was "not directed at any one individual" and that staff reached out to Everett during the voyage. The statement said the sailing was "intentionally curated to bring together a diverse group of creators across backgrounds and communities."