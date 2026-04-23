Kehlani Talks Mental Health, Healing, and Finding Stability

Kehlani is getting honest about what it really looks like to take care of your mental health while living in the spotlight. The singer behind “Folded” says her journey has been about learning, adjusting, and sometimes struggling through it all.

In a recent interview with VIBE published on Wednesday, April 22, she reflected on life after being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and bipolar disorder.

Learning What a Diagnosis Really Means

Kehlani says getting answers about her mental health was just the beginning.

"When you finally have the tools, you have the diagnosis. But along with the diagnosis comes the work," Kehlani, 30, said.

She explained that treatment has included medication and different types of therapy, including somatic healing.

"So upon getting diagnosed, I got medicated and [did] different forms of therapy [like] somatic healing, but I also gained this tool belt of awareness. I'm starting to recognize my symptoms and triggers. I'm starting to learn what kind of life I have to lead as a person whose mind is different."

Recognizing Triggers and Asking for Help

Now, Kehlani says she is learning how to speak up when things feel off and let people around her know what support looks like.

She even gave a clear example of warning signs she wants others to notice:

"Hey, if you see these signs [of] I'm not sleeping, I'm not eating, I'm talking really fast. All of a sudden, I want to pick up 17 new hobbies, and I might dye my hair pink, maybe call me in and tell me I'm tripping. Call my psychiatrist. I'm in crisis."

A Difficult Breaking Point

Kehlani also opened up about reaching a serious mental health crisis connected to the humanitarian situation in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war that began in October 2023.

"I [was] having a hard time going outside and being in my house," she said. "I'm yelling at the phone every day, thinking that me shaming everybody and being so angry was going to teach everyone. It [was] making my paranoia and anger worse."

She added:

"Watching babies get blown to bits should do something to you. All of that combined with me not knowing what to do with my position [and] the survivor's guilt," she continued. "You're a thriving celebrity in a time when people are struggling to get their needs met and are being murdered for existing. All of that just made me snap. I wouldn't say thank God for the snap, but I wouldn't have gotten the diagnosis if I didn't fly off the handles the way that I did."

Growth, Honesty, and Moving Forward

Kehlani first shared her diagnosis in a Facebook post on her 30th birthday in April 2025, writing openly about survival and change.

"I never saw myself making it to 30 growing up. 1 in 10 BPD diagnosed people die at their own hands," she wrote on Facebook. "7 in 10 people make an attempt. I've had a crazy life... but the last year changed my world. Accountability, commitment, growth and change. Finally having a diagnosis (BPD & Bipolar disorder), medication, routine, discipline, sobriety, solitude, GOD and commitment to wholeness alone... changed my world."

Music, Success, and What Comes Next

Even with everything she has worked through, Kehlani has also experienced major career highs. At the 2026 Grammy Awards, she won her first two Grammys for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Folded.”

Speaking with PEOPLE afterward, she said she was still processing it all:

"I couldn't believe it."

She also added:

"I couldn't fathom that something that I've talked about for so long with so many people that felt like a really distant possibility just came into fruition off of something that we just had no idea was going to go this way,"

Looking ahead, Kehlani will release her self-titled album on April 24.