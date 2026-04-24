‘Keep Pushing’: Offset Talks Recovery After Florida Shooting
Offset is not pressing pause, even after a frightening shooting near a Florida casino earlier this month. Instead, he is staying active, traveling, and performing while focusing on what comes…
Offset is not pressing pause, even after a frightening shooting near a Florida casino earlier this month. Instead, he is staying active, traveling, and performing while focusing on what comes next.
Back on the Road
On The Creators Inc., host Andy Bachman brought up how the former Migos member not only traveled from Florida to Los Angeles, but performed onstage, and took part in this interview six days after the shooting. Offset compared himself to the Energizer Bunny, telling Bachman that he does not have “time to be slowing down.”
“Gotta keep pushing, like the Energizer Bunny, man,” he said. “Keep this s--- pushing. We don’t got time to be slowing down.”
Offset explained that his travel arrangements consisted of putting a bed in a G5, saying, “Lay on that thing for six hours, go to sleep, you’re cool.”
Addressing What Happened
Offset later talked about the shooting in a simple way, describing it as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“But we here, man. I’m pushing,” he said. “At the end of the day, the grind don’t stop. I don’t want nobody to feel sorry for me, or no s--- like that. People get shot every day, bro.”
Social Media Update
Four days after the shooting, Offset posted a message reflecting on his recovery and mindset.
“I’m good….but I’m planning to be better!” he wrote. “I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”