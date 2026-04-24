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‘Keep Pushing’: Offset Talks Recovery After Florida Shooting

Offset is not pressing pause, even after a frightening shooting near a Florida casino earlier this month. Instead, he is staying active, traveling, and performing while focusing on what comes…

Kayla Morgan
Rapper Offset speaks on stage during the Revolt Summit x AT&amp;T "For the Love of The A" conversation segment at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Offset is not pressing pause, even after a frightening shooting near a Florida casino earlier this month. Instead, he is staying active, traveling, and performing while focusing on what comes next.

Back on the Road

On The Creators Inc., host Andy Bachman brought up how the former Migos member not only traveled from Florida to Los Angeles, but performed onstage, and took part in this interview six days after the shooting. Offset compared himself to the Energizer Bunny, telling Bachman that he does not have “time to be slowing down.”

“Gotta keep pushing, like the Energizer Bunny, man,” he said. “Keep this s--- pushing. We don’t got time to be slowing down.”

Offset explained that his travel arrangements consisted of putting a bed in a G5, saying, “Lay on that thing for six hours, go to sleep, you’re cool.”

Addressing What Happened

Offset later talked about the shooting in a simple way, describing it as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“But we here, man. I’m pushing,” he said. “At the end of the day, the grind don’t stop. I don’t want nobody to feel sorry for me, or no s--- like that. People get shot every day, bro.”

Social Media Update

Four days after the shooting, Offset posted a message reflecting on his recovery and mindset.

“I’m good….but I’m planning to be better!” he wrote. “I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”

Offset
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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