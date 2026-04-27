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Michael B. Jordan Joins ‘Battlefield’ Movie Adaptation Team

Michael B. Jordan is stacking up wins in Hollywood, and now he is shifting from award season to full-scale battle mode. After taking home an Oscar for Sinners and locking…

Kayla Morgan
Michael B. Jordan speaks during CinemaCon 2026 – Amazon MGM Studios Invites you to an Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Michael B. Jordan is stacking up wins in Hollywood, and now he is shifting from award season to full-scale battle mode. After taking home an Oscar for Sinners and locking in his next directing project Miami Vice ’85, he is jumping into one of the biggest video game franchises ever made.

This time, the mission is Battlefield.

Leading the Charge on a Massive Adaptation

According to Deadline, Jordan is attached to produce and may also star in a live-action adaptation of Battlefield, the long-running first-person shooter series known for massive, chaotic warfare across land, air, and sea.

The film is being written, directed, and produced by Christopher McQuarrie, a filmmaker known for high-intensity action storytelling. The studio behind the game, Electronic Arts, is also producing the project.

For now, the plot is still a secret, but the setup suggests big-scale action built for theaters.

From Oscar Wins to Global War Zones

Jordan’s career has been on a sharp upward climb. He recently won his first Oscar for his work in Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler. He is also coming off strong buzz from CinemaCon for The Thomas Crown Affair, where he stars opposite Adria Arjona in a romantic thriller set to release March 5, 2027.

But even with all that momentum, Battlefield marks a different kind of challenge. Instead of intimate drama or sleek thrillers, this world is built on large military campaigns and nonstop action.

A Franchise Built for Scale

Since launching in 2002 with Battlefield 1942, the series has built a reputation for huge multiplayer battles set in different eras, from World War settings to near-future combat. It has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide.

That scale is part of what makes Jordan’s involvement so fitting. He has already proven he can carry major franchises and original films, and now he is stepping into one of gaming’s most explosive worlds.

What Comes Next

With McQuarrie’s action pedigree and Jordan at the center, the Battlefield movie is shaping up to be a major event project. No release date or plot details have been shared yet, but one thing is clear: Michael B. Jordan is not just acting in big stories anymore. He is helping build them from the ground up.

Michael B. JordanMoviesVideo Games
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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