Cardi B Targets Stadium Shows With $14 Million Goal After Completing Arena Tour

Cardi B revealed plans to shift from arenas to stadiums during an X Spaces session last week. She wants to pack venues with 90,000 fans and pull in $14 million from just two shows.

"I want to do numbers like Bad Bunny," she said. "This motherf***** is selling out shows with 90,000 people. That's my goal. Y'all thinking too small."

Fans had been stacking her Little Miss Drama tour numbers against other artists. She flipped the script. Bad Bunny became the benchmark — his stadium crowds are what she's chasing.

She knows her output hasn't matched that ambition yet. The distance between her current standing and those targets? More music. Plain and simple.

"I'm on some s*** that's like…I want to do more. I feel like I deserve to do more. And the reason I'm not doing more is because I'm not doing enough," she said. "I gotta put in the work."

The Little Miss Drama tour closed on April 18 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Missy Elliott showed up as a surprise guest that night.

That final performance almost got scrapped. Earlier in the tour run, she nearly pulled the plug after clashing with venue staff. She blasted them as "disrespectful" and "f*****g rude for no reason" on Instagram Live, but the show still happened.

She's feeling a tangle of emotions about the tour ending. "I am feeling very emotional about [the end of the tour]. I kind of want it to be over because I'm a little tired, but then it's like, 'Whoa, what do I do now?'" she said.

A European leg might be coming. She dropped hints last month. No dates are locked in yet, and the domestic stretch has wrapped.