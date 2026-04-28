Quavo and Offset Fuel New Project Speculation With Cryptic Posts

Fans started connecting the dots this week after Quavo and Offset shared posts that feel bigger than just nostalgia. The timing, the tone, and the wording all suggest something new could be on the way.

Quavo’s Message Gets People Talking

On Monday (April 27), Quavo posted a throwback photo of himself and Takeoff from around 2021 to his Instagram Story. The caption was intense and emotional:

“Warriors Never fold. Jobs Not Finished. TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!! AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!”

Even without extra context, it clearly hints at future music and possibly a project centered on Takeoff.

Offset Follows Up

Not long after, Offset added fuel to the speculation. He shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the group from their Culture III era and wrote:

“On dat!!!!”

It was short, but enough to make fans think both artists are on the same page.

Looking Back at Their Last Group Work

Culture III was the final album released by Migos as a trio. Shortly after that era, tragedy struck when Takeoff was fatally shot in November 2022.

Just one month before his death, Quavo and Takeoff had teamed up for Only Built for Infinity Links under the name Unc & Phew.

Unreleased Music Still Exists

In a 2023 interview with Jamie Crawford-Walker on YouTube, Quavo explained that he “used a couple unreleased verses” from Takeoff for his Rocket Power project. At the same time, he said he is saving most of Takeoff’s unreleased work for something more meaningful.

He even claimed there could be up to 1,000 unreleased tracks.

What Offset Has Said About a Tribute

During an August 2025 conversation with Ebro Darden, Offset was asked about the idea of a tribute album.

"It’s possible. It’s not impossible,” Offset said at the time. "There’s no conversations about that though, but we’re just building each other first. We’re checking on each other."

Where They Stand Now

Offset also opened up about his relationship with Quavo on the 7PM in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony. He made it clear that things between them are in a better place now.

"It be the internet trying to do some old s---, but with us, it ain't about that. Like, we holla at each other," Offset said. "We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That's family at the end of the day, man. You're gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a na ain't finna play with him, or a na ain't finna play with me."

What It Could Mean