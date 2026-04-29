This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 29

April 29 has witnessed many important developments in Hip-Hop and R&B over the decades. From the birthdays of important artists to the release of seminal albums, this day marks many pivotal moments in the evolution of these genres. One notable industry icon whose birthday falls on this date is the American R&B singer-songwriter Tammi Terrell, who was born in 1945. She is best remembered for her string of duets with fellow Motown legend Marvin Gaye, the most famous being "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," which the duo recorded in 1967.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many landmark R&B and hip-hop albums were released on this day:

2003: American rapper Bone Crusher dropped his debut album AttenCHUN!, produced by Jermaine Dupri. It debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Bone Crusher dropped his debut album AttenCHUN!, produced by Jermaine Dupri. It debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2008: American rapper Lil Mama released her only studio album, VYP (Voice of the Young People). The album, which included singles such as "Lip Gloss" and "Shawty Get Loose," entered the Billboard 200 at No. 25 and peaked at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Lil Mama released her only studio album, VYP (Voice of the Young People). The album, which included singles such as "Lip Gloss" and "Shawty Get Loose," entered the Billboard 200 at No. 25 and peaked at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2016: Canadian rap superstar Drake released his fourth album, Views, with guest appearances from Future, Rihanna, Wizkid, Kyla, and the late Southern rap legend Pimp C. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was ranked 17th on Billboard's Best Albums of 2016 list.

Canadian rap superstar Drake released his fourth album, Views, with guest appearances from Future, Rihanna, Wizkid, Kyla, and the late Southern rap legend Pimp C. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was ranked 17th on Billboard's Best Albums of 2016 list. 2022: American rapper Future released his ninth album, I Never Liked You. It debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Cultural Milestones

Several cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B were realized on this date:

1927: Big Jay McNeely was born, contributing to the early fusion of R&B and rock & roll that laid the groundwork for modern genres.

Big Jay McNeely was born, contributing to the early fusion of R&B and rock & roll that laid the groundwork for modern genres. 1945: Tammi Terrell was born, later becoming one-half of one of Motown's most beloved duos alongside Marvin Gaye, with timeless hits like “Ain't No Mountain High Enough.”

Tammi Terrell was born, later becoming one-half of one of Motown's most beloved duos alongside Marvin Gaye, with timeless hits like “Ain't No Mountain High Enough.” 1967: Master P was born, going on to become a pioneering independent rap mogul and founder of No Limit Records.

Master P was born, going on to become a pioneering independent rap mogul and founder of No Limit Records. 1972: American R&B and soul singer Roberta Flack's debut album, First Take, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart three years after its release. While the album received a disappointing reception upon its release in 1969, it began to gain attention after the singer's rendition of the folk song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," a cut from the album, was used in Clint Eastwood's 1972 film Play Misty for Me.

American R&B and soul singer Roberta Flack's debut album, First Take, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart three years after its release. While the album received a disappointing reception upon its release in 1969, it began to gain attention after the singer's rendition of the folk song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," a cut from the album, was used in Clint Eastwood's 1972 film Play Misty for Me. 1992: The Los Angeles riots erupted following the Rodney King verdict, becoming one of the most referenced real-world events in hip-hop and R&B lyrics addressing systemic injustice.

The Los Angeles riots erupted following the Rodney King verdict, becoming one of the most referenced real-world events in hip-hop and R&B lyrics addressing systemic injustice. 2016: American R&B superstar Prince posthumously dominated the charts when 14 of his albums re-entered the U.K. Top 40 a week after his death. The highest charting was The Very Best Of at No. 2.

Notable Recordings and Performances

April 29 has also been marked by a few standout performances from artists that resonate across multiple generations.

2016: Beyoncé performed in Tampa as part of The Formation World Tour, one of the highest-grossing tours of the decade, drawing over 40,000 fans and showcasing the visual and political depth of her Lemonade era.

Beyoncé performed in Tampa as part of The Formation World Tour, one of the highest-grossing tours of the decade, drawing over 40,000 fans and showcasing the visual and political depth of her Lemonade era. 2023: Snoop Dogg joined Willie Nelson on stage at the Hollywood Bowl for a performance of “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die,” blending hip-hop and country in a cross-genre celebration.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 29 has seen remarkable transformations in the lives of some of the industry's icons:

1992: American R&B singer Paula Abdul tied the knot with actor Emilio Estevez. She filed for divorce two years later, citing that they were not on the same page regarding having children.

American R&B singer Paula Abdul tied the knot with actor Emilio Estevez. She filed for divorce two years later, citing that they were not on the same page regarding having children. 1995: American rap legend Tupac Shakur wed his long-term girlfriend Keisha Morris at the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York, where he was serving a sentence for sexual assault. The marriage lasted only 10 months, and the couple divorced the following year.

American rap legend Tupac Shakur wed his long-term girlfriend Keisha Morris at the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York, where he was serving a sentence for sexual assault. The marriage lasted only 10 months, and the couple divorced the following year. 2016: Following the passing of Prince, 14 of his albums re-entered the UK Top 40, with several also climbing into the U.S. Top 10—demonstrating his lasting global impact.