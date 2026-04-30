Bryson Tiller Releases ‘It’s OK’ Single and Music Video

GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum artist Bryson Tiller is signaling a bold new chapter with the release of his latest single, “IT'S OK” out now via Trapsoul/RCA Records. The club-ready anthem is accompanied by an official music video, giving fans a sonic and visual introduction to a new era that should be thrilling.

Written by Tiller and produced by Charlie Heat and Thurdi, "IT'S OK" pairs catchy, upbeat production with his signature soulful vocal runs. The song combines his signature melodic delivery with a rhythmic, high-energy direction for a track that's as seductive as it is dancefloor-ready. The accompanying music video leans into a sensual aesthetic that aligns with the record's mood.

The single follows a landmark stretch for the Louisville, Kentucky, native. In October, Tiller put out the double album Solace & The Vices. As the two albums illustrate the two sides of Tiller's artistry, The Vices was a more high-energy production-driven album, while Solace was more soulful and R&B-influenced. Before this project, Tiller released his self-titled 2024 album, an instant success and critical hit that debuted in the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 and featured the hit single “Whatever She Wants.”

Tiller's recent momentum also includes his collaboration with Chris Brown on “It Depends,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's R&B Digital Song Sales Chart and peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track earned GRAMMY nominations for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards and won Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards.