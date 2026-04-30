ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Druski to Host 2026 BET Awards

It’s official, Druski will be hosting the 2026 BET Awards. The 2026 award show will air live on Sunday, June 28, at 8 pm. Druski will mark the event’s youngest…

Randi Moultrie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Druski poses in the press room during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

It's official, Druski will be hosting the 2026 BET Awards. The 2026 award show will air live on Sunday, June 28, at 8 pm. Druski will mark the event's youngest host, as Kevin Hart previously held that title.

“It’s an honor to be the youngest host ever for the BET Awards,” said Druski in a statement. “I grew up watching the BET Awards and, to know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history. But I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage, so expect a little chaos, a lot of laughs, and some of your favorite Druski characters to pop out along the way.”

BET hopes that the comedian will be able to bring his energy and enthusiasm to the stage. Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming, & Music Strategy at BET, says the network is looking forward to this year's show.

 “As one of the most exciting and influential comedic voices of his generation, Druski brings a unique ability to connect with audiences through humor that feels both fresh and deeply rooted in culture," said Orlando.

The 2026 BET Awards will be available to watch on BET, CMT, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount, VH1, Comedy Central, and TV Land.

BETBET AwardsDruski
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Megan Thee Stallion’s Foundation Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Repair Senior Citizens’ Homes
EntertainmentMegan Thee Stallion’s Foundation Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Repair Senior Citizens’ HomesRandi Moultrie
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Host Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Human InterestThings To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: May 1-May 3Jennifer Eggleston
Michael B. Jordan speaks during CinemaCon 2026 – Amazon MGM Studios Invites you to an Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Joins ‘Battlefield’ Movie Adaptation TeamKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect