Druski to Host 2026 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Druski poses in the press room during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

It's official, Druski will be hosting the 2026 BET Awards. The 2026 award show will air live on Sunday, June 28, at 8 pm. Druski will mark the event's youngest host, as Kevin Hart previously held that title.

“It’s an honor to be the youngest host ever for the BET Awards,” said Druski in a statement. “I grew up watching the BET Awards and, to know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history. But I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage, so expect a little chaos, a lot of laughs, and some of your favorite Druski characters to pop out along the way.”

BET hopes that the comedian will be able to bring his energy and enthusiasm to the stage. Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming, & Music Strategy at BET, says the network is looking forward to this year's show.

“As one of the most exciting and influential comedic voices of his generation, Druski brings a unique ability to connect with audiences through humor that feels both fresh and deeply rooted in culture," said Orlando.