Tupac Shakur Estate Takes Legal Action Against Alleged Shooter Keefe D
The story of Tupac Shakur’s death has never really gone quiet. Now, nearly three decades later, his family is taking a new step in court. A Lawsuit Moves Forward The…
The story of Tupac Shakur’s death has never really gone quiet. Now, nearly three decades later, his family is taking a new step in court.
A Lawsuit Moves Forward
The family of the late rap icon has filed a lawsuit against Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the man long suspected of being involved in the 1996 shooting.
According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Mopreme Shakur on behalf of the 2Pac estate. Mopreme is the son of Mutulu Shakur, a political figure who was once married to 2Pac’s mother, Afeni Shakur. Mutulu died in 2023.
What Happened That Night
Keefe D is the only person who has been arrested in connection to the shooting, which happened in September 1996. Court documents also mention several unnamed individuals, listed as “John Does.”
On the night of the shooting, a car pulled up next to a BMW driven by Suge Knight. 2Pac was sitting in the passenger seat. The other vehicle reportedly had four men inside.
Keefe D has admitted he was in that vehicle, but he has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
Ongoing Claims and Controversy
In the 2025 Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, it was claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs hired a group of men, including Keefe D, to carry out the attack. These claims have not been proven in court, but they continue to fuel public interest and debate.
Over the years, Keefe D has spoken about the case in interviews, including appearances on platforms like VladTV and The Art of Dialogue.
Arrest and What Comes Next
In September 2023, Keefe D, now 62, was arrested during a police raid at his home in Henderson, Nevada. Authorities reported finding items such as 40-caliber cartridges, computers, photo albums, and copies of his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend.
After several delays, his trial is currently set to begin on August 10.
For many, the case is about more than just one night. It is about finally getting answers in a story that has lasted for decades.