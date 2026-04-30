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Tupac Shakur Estate Takes Legal Action Against Alleged Shooter Keefe D

The story of Tupac Shakur’s death has never really gone quiet. Now, nearly three decades later, his family is taking a new step in court. A Lawsuit Moves Forward The…

Kayla Morgan
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip.
Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The story of Tupac Shakur’s death has never really gone quiet. Now, nearly three decades later, his family is taking a new step in court.

A Lawsuit Moves Forward

The family of the late rap icon has filed a lawsuit against Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the man long suspected of being involved in the 1996 shooting.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Mopreme Shakur on behalf of the 2Pac estate. Mopreme is the son of Mutulu Shakur, a political figure who was once married to 2Pac’s mother, Afeni Shakur. Mutulu died in 2023.

What Happened That Night

Keefe D is the only person who has been arrested in connection to the shooting, which happened in September 1996. Court documents also mention several unnamed individuals, listed as “John Does.”

On the night of the shooting, a car pulled up next to a BMW driven by Suge Knight. 2Pac was sitting in the passenger seat. The other vehicle reportedly had four men inside.

Keefe D has admitted he was in that vehicle, but he has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Ongoing Claims and Controversy

In the 2025 Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, it was claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs hired a group of men, including Keefe D, to carry out the attack. These claims have not been proven in court, but they continue to fuel public interest and debate.

Over the years, Keefe D has spoken about the case in interviews, including appearances on platforms like VladTV and The Art of Dialogue.

Arrest and What Comes Next

In September 2023, Keefe D, now 62, was arrested during a police raid at his home in Henderson, Nevada. Authorities reported finding items such as 40-caliber cartridges, computers, photo albums, and copies of his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend.

After several delays, his trial is currently set to begin on August 10.

For many, the case is about more than just one night. It is about finally getting answers in a story that has lasted for decades.

2pacTupacTupac Shakur
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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