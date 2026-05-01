DaBaby Claims He Surpasses Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole in Rap Skill

Charlotte rapper DaBaby is doubling down on his place in hip-hop's hierarchy. In a recent interview, DaBaby boldly proclaimed he is better than Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, widely regarded by rap fans as the Big 3.

The interview, conducted by Nadeska Alexis, found DaBaby unapologetic in his self-assessment. Alexis pointed directly to his song "Beneficial," where he raps, "gotta put me there with Cole, Kendrick, Drake."

"A thousand percent. A thousand percent. Like you can go back to when I first started...I always say like — and I know a lot of people say they're the best — but, like, I'm the best muthaf**kin' rapper. Like, I've been saying it like, and I you know I often say it when I do my freestyles or whatever," he stated. "This is a phrase of mine, and a lot of people are familiar with me saying it, but I definitely do mean it."

"And you know, it ain't no of course I feel like everybody should feel like they're the best, but that's not — I'm not talking like that — when I say that. Like, I'm better than these ni**as. Like, I really mean that," he continued.

"And it ain't no, you know, it's nothing to be frowned upon or whatever," DaBaby explained. "I would love to work with these guys. Like it take me saying that type of s**t and then putting it on display with the music and you know putting it out for those doors to open up for these you know for me to end up in the rooms with these guys and on the records with these guys."