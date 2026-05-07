Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Balancing Fame and Real Life

Fame can make life exciting, but it can also blur the line between who someone is in public and who they are behind closed doors. Megan Thee Stallion says learning that difference changed everything for her.

The rapper appeared on the cover of Entrepreneur on Wednesday, May 5, where she spoke about balancing her career with her personal life.

"I feel like I had to learn how to separate Megan Pete and Megan Thee Stallion," Megan said.

She explained that when fans, also known as her Hotties, meet her, she wants the experience to brighten their day.

"When I'm interacting with my people and my Hotties, I want them to feel like — when they had that experience with Megan — it don't matter if they were having a bad day, because once they met me, their day was better," she continued. "They might have felt some type of relief."

Learning to Step Away From the Spotlight

At one point, Megan said she felt like her celebrity identity had completely taken over her everyday life. Even people close to her began treating her differently.

"I was Megan Thee Stallion all the time. I was on all the time. And people treated me that way. Like, even people that had known me for so long in my life, they no longer treated me like the Megan that they grew up with. They started treating me like Megan Thee Stallion," she said.

She admitted the experience became frustrating.

"And I didn't like that. I'm like, 'This is so crazy. You know me, so why are we sitting here and you're recording everything I do? Or why are we talking about other famous people all the time?' It was hard for me to experience."

Over time, Megan said she became better at recognizing which relationships were genuine and which were temporary.

She explained that she learned to tell who's "going to be long-term and who's just the reason in the season."

"I had to learn that, when I go home, I can't take my whole day with me into my personal life," she said. "Like, whatever happened to Megan Thee Stallion today, I should not take that home to my real friends and my real relationships and my family. This is two different lives I'm living."

Recent Changes in Her Personal Life

Megan's comments arrive less than a month after she confirmed her breakup with Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks.

"I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," Megan said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

The "Savage" rapper also recently wrapped up her time in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Her final performance took place Friday, May 1, earlier than originally planned.

"Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1 ❤️‍🩹," she wrote on Instagram on April 27. "It's been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I've met so many amazing people in this theater! Y'all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y'all put into the work!"