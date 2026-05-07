Teyana Taylor Planned Dance Reunion With Beyoncé at Met Gala 2026

Teyana Taylor arrived at Monday's Met Gala with one goal: get Beyoncé on the dance floor. The singer walked into the Metropolitan Museum of Art carrying a mission that had zero connection to gowns or photographers.

Beyoncé co-chaired the event with Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez held honorary co-chair positions. The theme was "Costume Art," and guests followed a dress code titled "Fashion Is Art."

"I can't wait to get in there and be like, 'Oh, girl, what's going on?' You know what's crazy? Because every single time we run into each other, I make her dance," Teyana Taylor told Extra. "Like, B will like be somewhere chilling real low-key in the corner and I walk up. I be like, 'Let's go.' She be like, 'Hey.'"

The two performers share a ritual. Others watch from across the room. Teyana Taylor pushes through whoever's gathered around the icon.

"Every single time we see each other, she know everybody else going to sit around and be like fish-bowling her. So, I'm the one that will come up and be like, 'Girl, we dancing. Everybody get out the way. We dancing. Let's go.' I'm gonna start the circle," she said.

These two artists go way back. Teyana Taylor met the co-chair when she was still a teenager. She choreographed the video for "Ring the Alarm" back in 2006.

The 44-year-old megastar gave her advice years ago that stuck. "Invest in yourself. Don't take it personal. This is a business," she was told, according to People.

Teyana Taylor wore a custom silver fringed Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann gown with a matching headdress. The outfit shimmered under camera flashes and created the illusion of movement each time she shifted weight.

"It looks like it's melting as I move. I like to think of it as the 'ghost of a body,' it appears and disappears, appears and disappears as I'm moving," she told Vogue.