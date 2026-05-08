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Anderson .Paak and DEAN Reunite for Smooth New Song ‘Aftertaste’

More than 10 years after first teaming up, Anderson .Paak and South Korean alt-R&B artist DEAN are back together with a moody new track called “Aftertaste.” Released Friday (May 8),…

Kayla Morgan
Anderson.Paak performs at The Forum on June 29, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

More than 10 years after first teaming up, Anderson .Paak and South Korean alt-R&B artist DEAN are back together with a moody new track called “Aftertaste.”

Released Friday (May 8), the song arrives alongside a sleek black-and-white music video that leans fully into the track’s smooth, late-night vibe. Fans may remember the pair’s 2015 collaboration “Put My Hands On You,” and “Aftertaste” feels like a stylish reunion that picks up right where they left off.

Produced by Dem Jointz, the song mixes pounding drums with silky synths as .Paak and DEAN swap playful, flirtatious verses over club-ready beats and dreamy R&B sounds.

.Paak’s Korea Connection Continues

“Aftertaste” is also part of .Paak’s recent run of Korea-focused projects. The release connects to his upcoming Netflix film K-POPS!, which starts streaming May 30, as well as his recent collaboration with aespa, “Keychain.”

The singer, producer, and drummer has been especially busy lately. He recently earned a Grammy nomination for “No Cap” with Disclosure and is currently touring with Bruno Mars as DJ Pee.Wee on The Romantic Tour.

Another Big Moment for DEAN

For DEAN, “Aftertaste” adds another standout release to his growing comeback era. The singer-songwriter returned in 2023 with “DIE 4 YOU” and followed it up with 2024’s “3:33” alongside FKJ.

DEAN first gained worldwide attention with tracks like “Pour Up” featuring ZICO and his breakout hit “Instagram,” helping him become one of Korea’s most recognizable R&B voices.

Anderson .PaakDEAN
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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