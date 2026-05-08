Anderson .Paak and DEAN Reunite for Smooth New Song ‘Aftertaste’
More than 10 years after first teaming up, Anderson .Paak and South Korean alt-R&B artist DEAN are back together with a moody new track called “Aftertaste.” Released Friday (May 8),…
More than 10 years after first teaming up, Anderson .Paak and South Korean alt-R&B artist DEAN are back together with a moody new track called “Aftertaste.”
Released Friday (May 8), the song arrives alongside a sleek black-and-white music video that leans fully into the track’s smooth, late-night vibe. Fans may remember the pair’s 2015 collaboration “Put My Hands On You,” and “Aftertaste” feels like a stylish reunion that picks up right where they left off.
Produced by Dem Jointz, the song mixes pounding drums with silky synths as .Paak and DEAN swap playful, flirtatious verses over club-ready beats and dreamy R&B sounds.
.Paak’s Korea Connection Continues
“Aftertaste” is also part of .Paak’s recent run of Korea-focused projects. The release connects to his upcoming Netflix film K-POPS!, which starts streaming May 30, as well as his recent collaboration with aespa, “Keychain.”
The singer, producer, and drummer has been especially busy lately. He recently earned a Grammy nomination for “No Cap” with Disclosure and is currently touring with Bruno Mars as DJ Pee.Wee on The Romantic Tour.
Another Big Moment for DEAN
For DEAN, “Aftertaste” adds another standout release to his growing comeback era. The singer-songwriter returned in 2023 with “DIE 4 YOU” and followed it up with 2024’s “3:33” alongside FKJ.
DEAN first gained worldwide attention with tracks like “Pour Up” featuring ZICO and his breakout hit “Instagram,” helping him become one of Korea’s most recognizable R&B voices.