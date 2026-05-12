Playboi Carti Performs Record-Breaking Sixth Headlining Set at Rolling Loud Orlando

Playboi Carti closed out Night 2 of Rolling Loud Orlando on Saturday, May 9, delivering an 80-minute set on the Under Armour Stage at Camping World Stadium that was as relentless as it was unpredictable. Distortion-heavy production, explosive mosh pits, and a setlist covering nearly every era of his catalog defined the performance, solidifying his status as the festival's most consistent headliner.

Carti took the stage around 10 p.m. ET and came out swinging with fan favorites "Pop Out," "Evil J0rdan," "Stop Breathing," and "Sky," which led into the mosh pits and chaos of "FE!N," as pyrotechnics lit up the Under Armour Stage. Smoke cannons and flashing lights amplified the intensity throughout the night.

The set balanced material from Whole Lotta Red and Die Lit with newer and unreleased tracks. Standout moments included a nod to his 2017 self-titled mixtape with "Location" and a late-set performance of the Vory-assisted "24 Songs." Ken Carson also joined Carti on stage and premiered a rage-filled unreleased collaboration, which could preview material from Carson's upcoming The Xperiment album.

As the 11 p.m. curfew neared, Carti insisted he would blow past that and deal with whatever financial consequences would come after. "I got too many songs, just do it. F—k the budget," he relayed to DJ Swamp Izzo before leading into "Rather Lie."

Carti vanished into the darkness around 11:15 p.m. ET, but DJ Swamp Izzo had the last word, teasing "Baby Boi on the way" — a nod to Carti's rumored upcoming project. Saturday marked Carti's sixth time headlining the festival, a record among active rappers in the current era.