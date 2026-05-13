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Drake Breaks Another Record as Three Albums Hit Major Billboard Milestone

Drake just added another major achievement to his already record-breaking career. The Toronto rapper has officially passed Michael Jackson in a major Billboard milestone, proving once again that his music…

Kayla Morgan
Drake at a basketball game
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Drake just added another major achievement to his already record-breaking career. The Toronto rapper has officially passed Michael Jackson in a major Billboard milestone, proving once again that his music continues to connect with fans years after its release. According to Chart Data, Drake now holds the record for the most albums to spend at least ten total years on the Billboard 200 chart, moving beyond the previous mark set by the King of Pop.

Three Albums, One Historic Record

With this latest accomplishment, Drake is now the first artist ever to have three separate albums each spend a full decade on the Billboard 200.

The albums behind the milestone are his 2011 breakthrough Take Care, 2013’s Nothing Was the Same, and his 2016 smash hit Views.

Each project marked a different chapter in Drake’s career and helped shape the sound of mainstream hip-hop and R&B throughout the 2010s. The fact that listeners are still streaming these albums so heavily more than ten years later says a lot about his lasting influence and the strength of his catalog.

Perfect Timing Ahead of ICEMAN

The record-setting moment comes at an especially exciting time for Drake. It arrives during the same week he is preparing to release ICEMAN, a new project that many fans and critics believe could become one of the most important albums of his recent career.

And this may not be the end of his Billboard success. With newer releases like Certified Lover Boy and For All The Dogs continuing to post strong streaming numbers, Drake could eventually add even more albums to this exclusive 10-year list.

Strengthening His Legacy

By surpassing Michael Jackson in such an important measure of chart longevity, Drake is making an even stronger case as one of the most commercially dominant artists of his generation.

As fans wait to hear what ICEMAN brings, one thing is already clear: Drake’s older albums are still making history, keeping his name firmly planted in the Billboard record books.

BillboardDrake
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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