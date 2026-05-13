Meek Mill Releases ‘600 Racks’ Single and Video Under Independent Label

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is back with his first official release of 2026, dropping the single and video for “600 Racks” on April 3 under his DreamChasers imprint via Stem Distribution. This is his first official release since the Indie Pack Vol. 1 EP in November 2025 and reaffirms his commitment to independent ownership of his music and catalog.

“600 Racks” maintains the motivational street energy and luxury-driven imagery that's long been native to Meek's style, combining flashy lifestyle shots, late-night city scenes and fast-paced performance sequences to match the song's aggressive production and confident tone. The delivery is sharp and aggressive, riding a hard-hitting beat that keeps the energy up throughout — intentional rather than experimental, with Meek sounding focused and locked in.

The new record arrived after weeks of Meek previewing fresh bars and freestyles online, clips that quickly gained traction across social media with fans praising the hunger and intensity that helped establish him as one of the most respected rappers to emerge from Philadelphia over the last decade. His landmark track "Dreams and Nightmares" from his 2012 debut remains among the most recognizable records in his catalog, a benchmark that continues to frame his reputation for bar-focused, high-energy rap.

Beyond music, Mill has built a significant legacy in criminal justice reform. Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf granted him a full pardon in 2022 after all convictions stemming from a 2008 drug and weapons charge were overturned. Mill co-founded REFORM Alliance in 2019 alongside Jay-Z and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. The organization has helped pass 22 bipartisan bills in 12 states to reduce technical violations and prevent unnecessary incarcerations. At a September 2025 fundraiser at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the organization raised $20 million to support its ongoing legislative push.