Register To Win: Chance the Rapper
Sponsored By: Northwood Office Chance the Rapper is pulling up to Charlotte, and we are hooking you up with your shot to be there! Register now for your chance to…
Sponsored By: Northwood Office
Chance the Rapper is pulling up to Charlotte, and we are hooking you up with your shot to be there!
Register now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Chance the Rapper live Friday, May 22nd at TD AMP Ballantyne. From the anthems and surprise moments to the nonstop energy and feel-good vibes, this is shaping up to be one of the hottest shows to hit the city all spring.
Whether you’ve been rocking with Chance since Acid Rap, Coloring Book, or the newest era, you already know this show is going to be a movie.
Enter below for your chance to win!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Chance the Rapper at TD AMP Ballantyne” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on May 13, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on May 20, 2026 by visiting Power98fm.com or Kiss951.com and completing the online entry form. Twenty (20) winners will be selected at random before, on, or around May 20, 2026, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to see Chance the Rapper on Friday, May 22, 2026 at TD AMP Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $100. Prize provided courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station websites.