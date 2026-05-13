Register To Win: Chance the Rapper

Sponsored By: Northwood Office

Chance the Rapper is pulling up to Charlotte, and we are hooking you up with your shot to be there!

Register now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Chance the Rapper live Friday, May 22nd at TD AMP Ballantyne. From the anthems and surprise moments to the nonstop energy and feel-good vibes, this is shaping up to be one of the hottest shows to hit the city all spring.

Whether you’ve been rocking with Chance since Acid Rap, Coloring Book, or the newest era, you already know this show is going to be a movie.

Enter below for your chance to win!

Limit one entry per person per day.

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