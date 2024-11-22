Skip to Search
Skip to Live Player
Skip to Content
Skip to Footer
Power 98 FM - Charlotte’s Plug For New Hip-Hop and R&B, Power 98!
Home
Latest Stories
News
Music
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Local
Trending
On Air
Shows
No Limit Larry & Morning Maddhouse
Afternoon Vibes with Ms. Jessica
DJ’s
Mr. Incognito
Charlotte Community Connections w/ JD
“Alexa, Open Power Ninety-Eight”
Get The Power 98 App
Recently Played
Listen + Watch
Listen + Watch
Podcasts
Galleries
Morning Maddhouse On Demand
More Podcasts
Galleries
Contests
Events
More
Features
Burpie Presents: Comedians You Should Know
WTF They Say?
Mrs. T’s Pierogies & Dishin’ With Debbie
Beasley Best Community of Caring
Connect
Contact Us
Get Locked In with The Plug with the Plug Pulse Newsletter
Ways to Listen to Power 98
Download the Power 98 App
Beasley Charlotte Internships
Contest Winner FAQ
Advertise
Advertise with Power 98
Ways To Listen
Search for:
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
Secret Santa for Autism Strong Foundation Presented By Visit Myrtle Beach
December 5
November 22, 2024
Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise Album, GNX, Here’s What You Need to Know
Knox, Lil Wayne, Camila Cabello, GloRilla & More to Perform at 2025 College Football Playoff Concert in Atlanta
Ne-Yo Opens Up About Polyamorous Lifestyle
November 21, 2024
Kendrick Lamar Apple Music’s Rapper of the Year
Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks
November 29
12:00 pm
November 19, 2024
How Much Does Mariah Carey Make From ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’?
November 18, 2024
6 Songs Written By Victoria Monét That You Probably Didn’t Know She Worked On
Beyoncé Performing At Halftime of Netflix NFL Christmas Game
Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Fined $100K for Using Offensive Term
Don't Miss
Get Locked In with The Plug with the Plug Pulse Newsletter
Beasley Best Community of Caring
Contest Winner FAQ
Ways to Listen to Power 98
February 5, 2024
Where to Find Our HD Radio Channels?
Weather Alert Center
Must Haves
Get Power 98 on Alexa!
Local News
November 21, 2024
Charlotte Christmas Tree Lightings
McDonald’s Bringing the McRib Back to the Menu
Carowinds WinterFest In The Running For Best Theme Park Holiday Event
November 20, 2024
2 South Carolina Cities Named Perfect to Escape Winter Cold
Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” Features A Former Carolina Panther
November 19, 2024
Charlotte: Where To See Christmas Lights
UNC Charlotte Fires Coach Biff Poggi
November 18, 2024
Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Fined $100K for Using Offensive Term
Carowinds Getting A New Water Ride For 2026
View More
Music
November 21, 2024
Mac Miller’s “Balloonerism” Gets 2025 Release Date
Top 5 Most Watched NPR Tiny Desk Performances
Kendrick Lamar Apple Music’s Rapper of the Year
5 R&B Christmas Songs to Play This Holiday Season
November 19, 2024
Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll
J. Cole Drops Debut Mixtape “The Come Up” on Streaming Services
5 Times Country Artists and Hip-Hop Artists Collaborated to Make a Hit
November 18, 2024
6 Songs Written By Victoria Monét That You Probably Didn’t Know She Worked On
Dr. Dre: 13 Classic Tracks
View More
Entertainment
November 22, 2024
Ne-Yo Opens Up About Polyamorous Lifestyle
Knox, Lil Wayne, Camila Cabello, GloRilla & More to Perform at 2025 College Football Playoff Concert in Atlanta
November 21, 2024
Jussie Smollett Conviction Overturned By Supreme Court
The 10 Most Followed Instagram Accounts in 2024
November 18, 2024
CONGRATS! Megan Good and Jonathan Majors are Engaged
November 14, 2024
SZA Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Regrets, “I’m So Mad I Did That”
Cameron Diaz Ends Hiatus and Returns to the Big Screen with Jamie Foxx in New Action Movie
Mark Zuckerberg Creates ‘Get Low’ Remake with T-Pain for Anniversary Gift to His Wife
November 13, 2024
New Details Show PnB Rock’s Murder Was a Set Up By Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles Employees
View More
Lifestyle
November 13, 2024
North Carolina School System Rolls Out Big Change
November 8, 2024
Carolina Panthers Take Most Bougie Plane EVER to Germany
October 24, 2024
A Beloved North Carolina Pizzeria From The 90s Is Back: Here’s When And Where
Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips
Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips
October 23, 2024
6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary
October 22, 2024
Buybuy Baby to Close All Storefronts By End of the Year
Social Media Screening: A Must for Employers or a Breach of Privacy?
Ghost Jobs: Why Even Legit Companies Are Posting Them Now
View More
Episodes
Morning Maddhouse: Friday Maddhouse ReCap (11/22/24)
58:10
Download
Nov 22nd
Morning Maddhouse: Thursday Maddhouse ReCap (11/21/24)
01:03:21
Download
Nov 21st
Gladiator II Spoiler Free Review!
01:39
Download
Nov 20th
Morning Maddhouse: Wednesday Maddhouse ReCap (11/20/24)
01:02:58
Download
Nov 20th
Second Date Update: (8:10) Queen Creator
08:09
Download
Nov 20th
Morning Maddhouse: Tuesday Maddhouse ReCap (11/19/24)
01:01:24
Download
Nov 19th
Morning Maddhouse: Monday Maddhouse ReCap (11/18/24)
48:44
Download
Nov 18th
Second Date Update: (8:10) What’s Up Bro
08:13
Download
Nov 18th
Second Date Update: (8:10) Protein
09:43
Download
Nov 18th
View More
Podcasts
Charlotte Cyberbullying Victim Starts Organization To Empower Others In Social Media World
30:07
Download
Nov 8th
QCB Top Ten Craziest Women in Cinema
01:41:48
Download
Jun 14th, 2023
Morning Maddhouse: Friday Maddhouse ReCap (11/22/24)
58:10
Download
Nov 22nd
Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill
37:26
Download
Nov 7th, 2020
Cleaning Up Augusta
40:25
Download
Nov 1st
Encore Bank Makes The Homebuying Process Easier
19:20
Download
May 6th
Second Date Update: (8:10) Queen Creator
08:09
Download
Nov 20th
Deborah Norville On Balancing Family And Career
11:36
Download
Oct 6th, 2023
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup
14:48
Download
Jan 19th, 2023
View More
Dec 31st, 1969
Contests
Register To Win: ‘Twas The Night Before by Cirque du Soleil
Register To Win: Charlotte Ballet’s Nutcracker
The Gift Card Gold Giveaway
Register To Win: BOO-CHELLA
Register to Win: Tyler, The Creator
Register to Win: Don Toliver
Register To Win: Rod Wave “Last Lap” Tour
Events
DL Hughley at The Comedy Zone
November 29
-
December 1
Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks
November 29
12:00 pm
Yung Nudy LIVE at the Fillmore
December 4
8:00 pm
Secret Santa for Autism Strong Foundation Presented By Visit Myrtle Beach
December 5
Charlotte Ballet’s Nutcracker
December 6
-
December 22
Total Wireless Remote
December 7
12:00 pm
-
2:00 pm
Twas The Night Before by Cirque du Soleil!
December 20
2024
-
January 4
2025
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age Tour 2025
January 19
2025
7:30 pm
NoCap: “BEFORE I DISAPPEAR AGAIN” TOUR
January 21
2025
8:00 pm
View More