Secret Santa for Autism Strong Foundation Presented By Visit Myrtle Beach

December 5
November 22, 2024

Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise Album, GNX, Here’s What You Need to Know

Knox, Lil Wayne, Camila Cabello, GloRilla & More to Perform at 2025 College Football Playoff Concert in Atlanta

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Polyamorous Lifestyle

November 21, 2024

Kendrick Lamar Apple Music’s Rapper of the Year

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

November 2912:00 pm
November 19, 2024

How Much Does Mariah Carey Make From ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’?

November 18, 2024

6 Songs Written By Victoria Monét That You Probably Didn’t Know She Worked On

Beyoncé Performing At Halftime of Netflix NFL Christmas Game

Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Fined $100K for Using Offensive Term

Beasley Best Community of Caring

February 5, 2024

Local News
November 21, 2024

Charlotte Christmas Tree Lightings

McDonald’s Bringing the McRib Back to the Menu

Carowinds WinterFest In The Running For Best Theme Park Holiday Event

November 20, 2024

2 South Carolina Cities Named Perfect to Escape Winter Cold

Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” Features A Former Carolina Panther

November 19, 2024

Charlotte: Where To See Christmas Lights

UNC Charlotte Fires Coach Biff Poggi

November 18, 2024

Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Fined $100K for Using Offensive Term

Carowinds Getting A New Water Ride For 2026

Music
November 21, 2024

Mac Miller’s “Balloonerism” Gets 2025 Release Date

Top 5 Most Watched NPR Tiny Desk Performances

Kendrick Lamar Apple Music’s Rapper of the Year

5 R&B Christmas Songs to Play This Holiday Season

November 19, 2024

Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll

J. Cole Drops Debut Mixtape “The Come Up” on Streaming Services

5 Times Country Artists and Hip-Hop Artists Collaborated to Make a Hit

November 18, 2024

6 Songs Written By Victoria Monét That You Probably Didn’t Know She Worked On

Dr. Dre: 13 Classic Tracks

Entertainment
November 22, 2024

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Polyamorous Lifestyle

Knox, Lil Wayne, Camila Cabello, GloRilla & More to Perform at 2025 College Football Playoff Concert in Atlanta

November 21, 2024

Jussie Smollett Conviction Overturned By Supreme Court

The 10 Most Followed Instagram Accounts in 2024

November 18, 2024

CONGRATS! Megan Good and Jonathan Majors are Engaged

November 14, 2024

SZA Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Regrets, “I’m So Mad I Did That”

Cameron Diaz Ends Hiatus and Returns to the Big Screen with Jamie Foxx in New Action Movie

Mark Zuckerberg Creates ‘Get Low’ Remake with T-Pain for Anniversary Gift to His Wife

November 13, 2024

New Details Show PnB Rock’s Murder Was a Set Up By Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles Employees

Lifestyle
November 13, 2024

North Carolina School System Rolls Out Big Change

November 8, 2024

Carolina Panthers Take Most Bougie Plane EVER to Germany

October 24, 2024

A Beloved North Carolina Pizzeria From The 90s Is Back: Here’s When And Where

Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips

Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips

October 23, 2024

6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary

October 22, 2024

Buybuy Baby to Close All Storefronts By End of the Year

Social Media Screening: A Must for Employers or a Breach of Privacy?

Ghost Jobs: Why Even Legit Companies Are Posting Them Now

Episodes

Morning Maddhouse: Friday Maddhouse ReCap (11/22/24)

58:10 Download Nov 22nd

Morning Maddhouse: Thursday Maddhouse ReCap (11/21/24)

01:03:21 Download Nov 21st

Gladiator II Spoiler Free Review!

01:39 Download Nov 20th

Morning Maddhouse: Wednesday Maddhouse ReCap (11/20/24)

01:02:58 Download Nov 20th

Second Date Update: (8:10) Queen Creator

08:09 Download Nov 20th

Morning Maddhouse: Tuesday Maddhouse ReCap (11/19/24)

01:01:24 Download Nov 19th

Morning Maddhouse: Monday Maddhouse ReCap (11/18/24)

48:44 Download Nov 18th

Second Date Update: (8:10) What’s Up Bro

08:13 Download Nov 18th

Second Date Update: (8:10) Protein

09:43 Download Nov 18th

Podcasts

Charlotte Cyberbullying Victim Starts Organization To Empower Others In Social Media World

30:07 Download Nov 8th

QCB Top Ten Craziest Women in Cinema

01:41:48 Download Jun 14th, 2023

Morning Maddhouse: Friday Maddhouse ReCap (11/22/24)

58:10 Download Nov 22nd

Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill

37:26 Download Nov 7th, 2020

Cleaning Up Augusta

40:25 Download Nov 1st

Encore Bank Makes The Homebuying Process Easier

19:20 Download May 6th

Second Date Update: (8:10) Queen Creator

08:09 Download Nov 20th

Deborah Norville On Balancing Family And Career

11:36 Download Oct 6th, 2023

Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup

14:48 Download Jan 19th, 2023

Dec 31st, 1969

Contests

Register To Win: ‘Twas The Night Before by Cirque du Soleil

Register To Win: Charlotte Ballet’s Nutcracker

The Gift Card Gold Giveaway

Register To Win: BOO-CHELLA

Register to Win: Tyler, The Creator

Register to Win: Don Toliver

Register To Win: Rod Wave “Last Lap” Tour

Events

DL Hughley at The Comedy Zone

November 29 - December 1

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

November 2912:00 pm

Yung Nudy LIVE at the Fillmore

December 48:00 pm

Secret Santa for Autism Strong Foundation Presented By Visit Myrtle Beach

December 5

Charlotte Ballet’s Nutcracker

December 6 - December 22

Total Wireless Remote

December 712:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Twas The Night Before by Cirque du Soleil!

December 202024 - January 42025

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age Tour 2025

January 1920257:30 pm

NoCap: “BEFORE I DISAPPEAR AGAIN” TOUR

January 2120258:00 pm

