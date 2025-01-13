Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Donates $2.5M For L.A. Fire Relief
Beyoncé has donated a lot of money to help people affected by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. On Sunday, Jan. 12, her charity, the BeyGOOD foundation, announced on Instagram that she gave $2.5 million to an L.A. Fire Relief Fund created by her organization.
“Los Angeles we stand with you. [Heart shaped hands emoji],” the post said. “BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars.”
The post explained that the money will help families in the Altadena and Pasadena areas who lost their homes. It will also go to churches and community centers to help with the most urgent needs caused by the wildfires.
Beyoncé encouraged people to visit the BeyGOOD website to “show your support for the impacted families” and to learn more about the foundation, which she started in 2013.
This donation came after the L.A. County Medical Examiner confirmed that the wildfire death toll had risen to 24 by Sunday evening.
Other celebrities are also helping out. Tika Sumpter and Halle Berry donated personal items, and many others have given money to help.
Paris Hilton, who lost her Malibu home in the fires, donated $100,000 and promised to match another $100,000 raised to help others in need. Eva Longoria got emotional in an Instagram video, explaining that she donated $50,000 to the group This Is About Humanity to help people affected by the fires.
“I don’t think it’s the time to analyze what went wrong,” Longoria said about the wildfires. “We’ve got to get a hold of the situation right now, so everybody who’s out there helping and doing their part, thank you,” she added.