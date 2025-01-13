Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Donates $2.5M For L.A. Fire Relief

Beyoncé has donated a lot of money to help people affected by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. On Sunday, Jan. 12, her charity, the BeyGOOD foundation, announced on Instagram that she gave $2.5 million to an L.A. Fire Relief Fund created by her organization.

“Los Angeles we stand with you. [Heart shaped hands emoji],” the post said. “BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars.”

The post explained that the money will help families in the Altadena and Pasadena areas who lost their homes. It will also go to churches and community centers to help with the most urgent needs caused by the wildfires.

Beyoncé encouraged people to visit the BeyGOOD website to “show your support for the impacted families” and to learn more about the foundation, which she started in 2013.

This donation came after the L.A. County Medical Examiner confirmed that the wildfire death toll had risen to 24 by Sunday evening.

Other celebrities are also helping out. Tika Sumpter and Halle Berry donated personal items, and many others have given money to help.

Paris Hilton, who lost her Malibu home in the fires, donated $100,000 and promised to match another $100,000 raised to help others in need. Eva Longoria got emotional in an Instagram video, explaining that she donated $50,000 to the group This Is About Humanity to help people affected by the fires.

“I don’t think it’s the time to analyze what went wrong,” Longoria said about the wildfires. “We’ve got to get a hold of the situation right now, so everybody who’s out there helping and doing their part, thank you,” she added.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.