J. Cole Drops Debut Mixtape “The Come Up” on Streaming Services

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

J. Cole surprised fans by releasing his debut mixtape, “The Come Up” on streaming services for the first time.

Originally released in 2007, “The Come Up” features fan favorites like “School Daze” and “Dollar and a Dream.” This move has fans speculating if Cole will bring his other mixtapes to streaming platforms soon.

In addition to that, Cole launched an audio series called “Inevitable,” where he shares stories about his career and dreams. Fans can purchase the series on the Inevitable platform website.

Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.